Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Record Revenues of $4.5 billion in 2025, including a record $1.28 billion in Q4

Record Diluted EPS of $2.05 in 2025, including $0.66 in Q4

Record Net Deposits of $68 billion in 2025, including $16 billion in Q4

Robinhood Gold Subscribers reached a record 4.2 million

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, which ended December 31, 2025.

"Our vision hasn't changed: we are building the Financial SuperApp," said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood.

"2025 was a record year where we set new highs for net deposits, Gold Subscribers, trading volumes, revenues, and profits, and we closed the year with a strong Q4," said Shiv Verma, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood. "2026 is off to a strong start, and we are incredibly excited about our plan and momentum for the year ahead as we focus on shipping great products for customers and driving profitable growth for shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Results

Total net revenues increased 27% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Transaction-based revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $776 million, primarily driven by other transaction revenue of $147 million, up over 300%, options revenue of $314 million, up 41%, and equities revenue of $94 million, up 54%, partially offset by cryptocurrencies revenue of $221 million, down 38%. Net interest revenues increased 39% year-over-year to $411 million, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and securities lending activity, partially offset by lower short-term interest rates. Other revenues increased 109% year-over-year to $96 million, primarily driven by Robinhood Gold subscription revenue of $50 million, up 56%.

increased 27% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Net income was $605 million, which compares to $916 million in Q4 2024 that included a $424 million benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal.

was $605 million, which compares to $916 million in Q4 2024 that included a $424 million benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.66, which compares to $1.01 in Q4 2024 that included a $0.47 benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal.

was $0.66, which compares to $1.01 in Q4 2024 that included a $0.47 benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal. Total operating expenses increased 38% year-over-year to $633 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by marketing and growth investments, and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted Operating Expenses and Share-Based Compensation ("SBC") (non-GAAP) increased 18% year-over-year to $597 million.

increased 38% year-over-year to $633 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by marketing and growth investments, and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 24% year-over-year to $761 million.

increased 24% year-over-year to $761 million. Funded Customers increased by 1.8 million, or 7%, year-over-year to 27.0 million. Investment Accounts increased by 2.2 million, or 8%, year-over-year to 28.4 million.

increased by 1.8 million, or 7%, year-over-year to 27.0 million. Total Platform Assets increased 68% year-over-year to $324 billion, driven by continued Net Deposits, acquired assets, and higher equity valuations.

increased 68% year-over-year to $324 billion, driven by continued Net Deposits, acquired assets, and higher equity valuations. Net Deposits were $15.9 billion, an annualized growth rate of 19% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q3 2025. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $68.1 billion, a growth rate of 35% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q4 2024.

were $15.9 billion, an annualized growth rate of 19% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q3 2025. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $68.1 billion, a growth rate of 35% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q4 2024. Robinhood Gold Subscribers increased by 1.5 million, or 58%, year-over-year to 4.2 million.

increased by 1.5 million, or 58%, year-over-year to 4.2 million. Average Revenue Per User ( - ARPU ") increased 16% year-over-year to $191.

increased 16% year-over-year to $191. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.3 billion, unchanged compared to the end of Q4 2024.

totaled $4.3 billion, unchanged compared to the end of Q4 2024. Share repurchases were $100 million, representing 0.8 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $119.86. Since starting our share repurchase program in Q3 2024, total share repurchases were $910 million, representing approximately 22 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $40.64.





Full Year Results

Total net revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $4.5 billion.

increased 52% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Net income was $1.9 billion, which compares to $1.4 billion in 2024 that included a $424 million benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal.

was $1.9 billion, which compares to $1.4 billion in 2024 that included a $424 million benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal. Diluted EPS was $2.05, which compares to $1.56 in 2024 that included a $0.47 benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal.

was $2.05, which compares to $1.56 in 2024 that included a $0.47 benefit from the Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal. Total operating expenses increased 25% year-over-year to $2.38 billion. Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC increased 17% year-over-year to $2.27 billion. Prior to $76 million of provision for credit losses in 2024, Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC would have been up 22% year-over-year.

increased 25% year-over-year to $2.38 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 76% year-over-year to $2.5 billion.

increased 76% year-over-year to $2.5 billion. Share repurchases were $653 million, representing 12 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $54.30





Highlights

Product Expansion Fueled Strong Momentum in 2025 as Robinhood Grew Across Strategic Priorities

#1 Platform for Active Traders - Robinhood accelerated momentum with active traders as it expanded product offerings, led by Prediction Markets, with over 12 billion event contracts traded in 2025. Deepening its investment in Prediction Markets, Robinhood established a joint venture, Rothera, LLC ("Rothera"), in partnership with Susquehanna International Group, that acquired MIAXdx in January 2026 to advance the build out of an independent, CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse. In December, the Company also hosted Robinhood Presents: YES/NO, announcing new features for the Prediction Markets Hub - such as preset and custom combos and player contracts - and expanded Robinhood Cortex capabilities, including the next generation of its AI-powered investing assistant and portfolio-level Digests. In addition, the Company began rolling out short selling in mid-November, which has already seen billions of notional volume traded by customers.

#1 in Wallet Share for the Next Generation - Robinhood drove greater share of wallet across long-term investing by deepening customer adoption of the Company's retirement, advisory and banking offerings. This quarter, Robinhood Gold Subscribers grew to 4.2 million, with the adoption rate exceeding 15%, reflecting strong demand for premium features and differentiated benefits. Additionally, Robinhood Retirement AUC more than doubled from a year ago to $26.5 billion across approximately 1.8 million funded accounts. To date, customers have received over $500 million in matches on retirement account transfers and contributions. Robinhood Strategies expanded its reach to over 200 thousand Funded Customers and $1.3 billion in assets under management. Robinhood Banking also recently started rolling out to Robinhood Gold Subscribers, with over 20 thousand customers depositing approximately $300 million as of January 31, 2026.

#1 Global Financial Ecosystem Robinhood extended its push for global financial innovation with continued expansion into new markets and new international products. Robinhood strengthened its offering in the UK by launching a stocks and shares ISA, the most requested feature from UK customers, supporting long-term, tax-advantaged investing. Bitstamp institutional volumes continue to scale, more than doubling since the close of the acquisition in June 2025, and in Europe, Robinhood quadrupled its Stock Tokens offering to approximately 2,000. During the fourth quarter, Robinhood also announced agreements to acquire a brokerage and crypto firm in Indonesia, expanding its reach in Asia.

Additional Q4 2025 Operating Data

Robinhood Retirement AUC increased 102% year-over-year to a record $26.5 billion.

increased 102% year-over-year to a record $26.5 billion. Cash Sweep increased 26% year-over-year to $32.8 billion.

increased 26% year-over-year to $32.8 billion. Margin Book increased 113% year-over-year to a record $16.8 billion.

increased 113% year-over-year to a record $16.8 billion. Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased 68% year-over-year to a record $710 billion.

increased 68% year-over-year to a record $710 billion. Options Contracts Traded increased 38% year-over-year to a record 659 million.

increased 38% year-over-year to a record 659 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $82 billion, including Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were $48 billion, and Robinhood App Notional Volumes which decreased 52% year-over-year to $34 billion.

were $82 billion, including Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were $48 billion, and Robinhood App Notional Volumes which decreased 52% year-over-year to $34 billion. Event Contracts Traded were a record 8.5 billion.





Select Preliminary January 2026 Operating Data

Net Deposits were $4.5 billion, an annualized growth rate of 17% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of December 2025.

were $4.5 billion, an annualized growth rate of 17% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of December 2025. Margin Book increased 121% year-over-year to a record $18.4 billion.

increased 121% year-over-year to a record $18.4 billion. Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased 57% year-over-year to $227 billion.

increased 57% year-over-year to $227 billion. Options Contracts Traded increased 20% year-over-year to 200 million.

increased 20% year-over-year to 200 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $22.9 billion, including Robinhood App Notional Volumes which decreased 57% year-over-year to $8.7 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were $14.2 billion.

were $22.9 billion, including Robinhood App Notional Volumes which decreased 57% year-over-year to $8.7 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were $14.2 billion. Event Contracts Traded were a record 3.4 billion.





Chief Financial Officer Transition

In connection with the previously announced retirement of our former Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick, Shiv Verma, previously the Company's Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy, and Treasurer, was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective February 6, 2026, and Mr. Warnick is now serving as a strategic advisor until his retirement on September 1, 2026.

Financial Outlook

The paragraph below provides information on our 2026 expense plan and outlook. We are not providing a 2026 outlook for total operating expenses and have not reconciled our 2026 outlook for Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, total operating expenses, because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of certain items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, provision for credit losses and significant regulatory expenses which may be material and could have a significant impact on total operating expenses for 2026.

Our 2026 expense plan is designed to accelerate product velocity, drive Net Deposit growth, and grow revenues. This expense outlook includes growth investments in new or recently launched products and features, marketing, international expansion, full year costs related to the 2025 acquisitions of TradePMR and Bitstamp, and rapid growth in existing core products; while also driving rapid growth in existing core products and productivity and efficiency gains in our existing businesses. Our outlook for 2026 Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC is $2.6 billion to $2.725 billion, which represents 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint relative to 2025 Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC. This expense outlook does not include provision for credit losses, costs related to our pending acquisitions, costs related to the Rothera joint venture, costs from modifications of executive awards in connection with our CFO transition, potential significant regulatory matters, or other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and other business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that may arise or accruals we may determine in the future are required, as we are unable to accurately predict the size or timing of such matters, expenses or accruals at this time.

Actual results might differ materially from our outlook due to several factors, including the rate of growth in Funded Customers and our effectiveness to cross-sell products which affects variable marketing costs, the degree to which we are successful in managing credit losses and preventing fraud, and our ability to manage web-hosting expenses efficiently, among other factors. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC, including significant items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses that would be adjusted out of total operating expenses (GAAP) to get to Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) should they occur.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures, swaps (which include event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2024 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 4,332 - 4,261 Cash, cash equivalents, and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 4,724 5,749 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 471 426 Receivables from users, net 8,239 17,994 Securities borrowed 3,236 2,408 Deposits with clearing organizations 489 702 User-held fractional shares 2,530 3,782 Held-to-maturity investments 398 - Deferred customer match incentives 100 185 Other current assets, including current prepaid expenses of $75 as of December 31, 2024 and $127 as of December 31, 2025 584 798 Total current assets 25,103 36,305 Property, software, and equipment, net 139 154 Goodwill 179 385 Intangible assets, net 38 168 Non-current deferred customer match incentives 195 428 Other non-current assets, including non-current prepaid expenses of $17 as of December 31, 2024 and $11 as of December 31, 2025 533 697 Total assets - 26,187 - 38,137 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 397 - 463 Payables to users 7,448 11,986 Securities loaned 7,463 11,626 Fractional shares repurchase obligation 2,530 3,782 Other current liabilities 266 914 Total current liabilities 18,104 28,771 Other non-current liabilities 111 215 Total liabilities 18,215 28,986 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 210,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025. - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value. 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 764,903,997 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 790,331,696 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025. - - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value. 700,000,000 shares authorized, 119,588,986 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 700,000,000 shares authorized, 110,996,736 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025. - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value. 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025. - - Additional paid-in capital 12,008 11,284 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1 - 8 Accumulated deficit (4,035 - (2,152 - Non-controlling interest - 11 Total stockholders' equity 7,972 9,151 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 26,187 - 38,137

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, YOY% Change

Three Months Ended September 30, QOQ% Change

(in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data) 2024 2025 2025 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues - 672 - 776 15 - - 730 6 - Net interest revenues 296 411 39 - 456 (10)% Other revenues 46 96 109 - 88 9 - Total net revenues 1,014 1,283 27 - 1,274 1 - Operating expenses(1)(2)- Brokerage and transaction 50 57 14 - 56 2 - Technology and development 208 232 12 - 237 (2)% Operations 29 37 28 - 33 12 - Provision for credit losses 19 36 89 - 26 38 - Marketing 82 93 13 - 102 (9)% General and administrative 70 178 154 - 185 (4)% Total operating expenses 458 633 38 - 639 (1)% Other income (loss), net 2 11 450 - (1 - NM Income before income taxes 558 661 18 - 634 4 - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (358 - 56 NM 78 (28)% Net income - 916 - 605 (34)% - 556 9 - Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - NM - NM Net income attributable to Robinhood - 916 - 605 (34)% - 556 9 - Net income attributable to Robinhood common stockholders: Basic - 916 - 605 - 556 Diluted - 916 - 605 - 556 Net income per share attributable to Robinhood common stockholders: Basic - 1.04 - 0.67 - 0.63 Diluted - 1.01 - 0.66 - 0.61 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to Robinhood common stockholders: Basic 883,884,676 897,877,147 889,261,220 Diluted 907,767,796 917,718,432 917,940,660

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, YOY% Change



(in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data) 2024 2025 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues - 1,647 - 2,628 60 - Net interest revenues 1,109 1,514 37 - Other revenues 195 331 70 - Total net revenues 2,951 4,473 52 - Operating expenses(1)(2)- Brokerage and transaction 164 211 29 - Technology and development 818 897 10 - Operations 112 130 16 - Provision for credit losses 76 114 50 - Marketing 272 399 47 - General and administrative 455 628 38 - Total operating expenses 1,897 2,379 25 - Other income, net 10 14 40 - Income before income taxes 1,064 2,108 98 - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (347 - 225 NM Net income - 1,411 - 1,883 33 - Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - NM Net income attributable to Robinhood - 1,411 - 1,883 33 - Net income attributable to Robinhood common stockholders: Basic - 1,411 - 1,883 Diluted - 1,411 - 1,883 Net income per share attributable to Robinhood common stockholders: Basic - 1.60 - 2.12 Diluted - 1.56 - 2.05 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to Robinhood common stockholders: Basic 881,113,156 888,504,958 Diluted 906,171,504 918,781,846

____________

(1) The following table presents operating expenses as a percent of total net revenues:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Brokerage and transaction 5 - 4 - 4 - 5 - 5 - Technology and development 20 - 18 - 19 - 28 - 20 - Operations 3 - 3 - 3 - 4 - 3 - Provision for credit losses 2 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 3 - Marketing 8 - 7 - 8 - 9 - 9 - General and administrative 7 - 14 - 14 - 15 - 14 - Total operating expenses 45 - 49 - 50 - 64 - 54 -

(2) The following table presents the SBC on our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Brokerage and transaction - 2 - 3 - 2 - 9 10 Technology and development 48 36 40 192 159 Operations 2 2 1 7 6 Marketing 2 2 2 8 8 General and administrative 23 33 33 88 122 Total SBC - 77 - 76 - 78 - 304 - 305

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2024 2025 Operating activities: Net income - 916 - 605 - 1,411 - 1,883 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22 23 77 86 Provision for credit losses 19 36 76 114 Deferred income taxes (369 - 29 (369 - 181 Share-based compensation 77 76 304 305 Other - (10 - - 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities segregated under federal and other regulations (397 - 1,390 (397 - 197 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations (332 - 43 (382 - 62 Receivables from users, net (2,621 - (3,292 - (4,592 - (9,106 - Securities borrowed 468 4,199 (1,634 - 828 Deposits with clearing organizations (25 - 738 (151 - (213 - Current and non-current prepaid expenses 16 14 (25 - (28 - Current and non-current deferred customer match incentives (63 - (92 - (265 - (318 - Other current and non-current assets (404 - (437 - (415 - (152 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (63 - 57 (35 - (18 - Payables to users 1,184 (331 - 2,351 3,423 Securities loaned 157 (4,040 - 3,916 4,163 Other current and non-current liabilities 15 55 (27 - 228 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,400 - (937 - (157 - 1,638 Investing activities: Purchases of property, software, and equipment (4 - (2 - (13 - (15 - Capitalization of internally developed software (11 - (11 - (37 - (39 - Consideration transferred for business acquisitions and asset acquisitions - - (134 - (399 - Cash, cash equivalents, and segregated cash acquired in business acquisitions and asset acquisitions - - 125 1,193 Purchases of non-marketable securities - (234 - (1 - (244 - Purchases of held-to-maturity investments (87 - - (556 - - Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments 219 53 658 400 Purchases of credit card receivables by Credit Card Funding Trust (509 - (2,278 - (748 - (5,195 - Collections of purchased credit card receivables 426 1,914 556 4,440 Other - - 2 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 34 (558 - (148 - 141 Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8 2 18 16 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Share Purchase Plan 6 7 16 22 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (89 - (24 - (244 - (437 - Repurchase of Class A common stock (160 - (100 - (257 - (653 - Draws on credit facilities 10 2,051 22 4,752 Repayments on credit facilities (10 - (2,051 - (22 - (4,752 - Borrowings by the Credit Card Funding Trust 37 223 132 468 Change in principal collected from customers due to Coastal Bank 21 - 6 - Repayments on borrowings by the Credit Card Funding Trust - - (1 - - Payments of debt issuance costs (1 - (1 - (15 - (17 - Contributions from noncontrolling interests - 11 - 11 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (178 - 118 (345 - (590 - Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2 - 1 (1 - 9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash (1,546 - (1,376 - (651 - 1,198 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 10,241 11,269 9,346 8,695 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, end of the period - 8,695 - 9,893 - 8,695 - 9,893

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period: Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period - 4,332 - 4,261 - 4,332 - 4,261 Segregated cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 4,327 5,549 4,327 5,549 Restricted cash in other current assets, end of the period 18 66 18 66 Restricted cash in other non-current assets, end of the period 18 17 18 17 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period - 8,695 - 9,893 - 8,695 - 9,893 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest - 4 - 11 - 16 - 31 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund received - 4 - 12 - 18 - 95

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except for percentage data) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Net income - 916 - 605 - 556 - 1,411 - 1,883 Net margin 90 - 47 - 44 - 48 - 42 - Add: Interest expenses related to credit facilities 6 10 8 24 32 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (358 - 56 78 (347 - 225 Depreciation and amortization 22 23 22 77 86 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 586 694 664 1,165 2,226 Add: SBC 77 76 78 304 305 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves(1) (50 - - - (40 - - Unrealized gains in non-marketable equity securities(2) - (9 - - - (9 - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - 613 - 761 - 742 - 1,429 - 2,522 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 60 - 59 - 58 - 48 - 56 -

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Total operating expenses (GAAP) - 458 - 633 - 639 - 1,897 - 2,379 Less: SBC 77 76 78 304 305 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves(1) (50 - - - (40 - - Provision for credit losses3 - 36 26 - 114 Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) - 431 - 521 - 535 - 1,633 - 1,960

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Total operating expenses (GAAP) - 458 - 633 - 639 - 1,897 - 2,379 Less: SBC 77 76 78 304 305 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves(1) (50 - - - (40 - - Provision for credit losses3 - 36 26 - 114 Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) 431 521 535 1,633 1,960 Add: SBC 77 76 78 304 305 Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) - 508 - 597 - 613 - 1,937 - 2,265

____________

(1) Amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 included a $55 million benefit due to a reversal of an accrual as part of a regulatory settlement.

2 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 primarily related to investments held by Robinhood Ventures Fund I.

3 Starting in Q1 2025, Adjusted Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC no longer include provision for credit losses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business, allocate our resources and assess our performance. In addition to total net revenues, net income, and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC. This non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe each of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and cost structure, as applicable. These non-GAAP measures are used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, excluding (i) interest expenses related to credit facilities, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) SBC, (v) significant legal and tax settlements and reserves, and (vi) other significant gains, losses, and expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing results.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenues. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net margin (calculated as net income divided by total net revenues).

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted Operating Expenses is defined as GAAP total operating expenses minus (i) SBC, (ii) provision for credit losses, (iii) significant legal and tax settlements and reserves, and (iv) other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses. The amount and timing of the excluded items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and render comparisons with prior periods less meaningful. Starting in Q1 2025, Adjusted Operating Expenses no longer includes provision for credit losses.

Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC

Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC is defined as GAAP total operating expenses minus (i) provision for credit losses, (ii) significant legal and tax settlements and reserves, and (iii) other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses), that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses. The amount and timing of the excluded items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and render comparisons with prior periods less meaningful. Unlike Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC does not adjust for SBC except for in 2026 as it relates to modification of executive awards related to our CFO transition. Starting in Q1 2025, Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC no longer includes provision for credit losses.

Q4 2024 Tax Benefit and Regulatory Accrual Reversal

In Q4 2024, the Company recorded a $369 million deferred tax benefit ($0.41 of diluted EPS), primarily from the release of the Company's valuation allowance on most of its net deferred tax assets, as well as a $55 million benefit ($0.06 of diluted EPS) due to a reversal of an accrual as part of a regulatory settlement. Together, these items represented a $424 million benefit ($0.47 of diluted EPS) in Q4 2024.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key performance metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Funded Customers

We define a Funded Customer as a unique person who has at least one account with a Robinhood entity and, within the past 45 calendar days (a) had an account balance that was greater than zero (excluding amounts that are deposited into a Funded Customer account by the Company with no action taken by the unique person) or (b) completed a transaction using any such account. Individuals who share a funded joint investing account (which launched in July 2024) are each considered to be a Funded Customer. Starting in Q1 2025, individuals who are customers of Registered Investment Advisors ("RIAs") that use the TradePMR platform, and, starting in June 2025, customers of Bitstamp, are also considered Funded Customers.

Total Platform Assets

We define Total Platform Assets as the sum of the fair value of all equities, options, cryptocurrency, futures (including options on futures and swaps, including event contracts), cash held by users in their accounts, net of receivables from users (previously reported as Assets Under Custody), and any such assets managed by RIAs using TradePMR's platform that are not custodied by Robinhood, as of a stated date or period end on a trade date basis. Net Deposits and net market gains (losses) drive the change in Total Platform Assets in any given period. Starting in June 2025, the fair value of all cryptocurrency includes cryptocurrency on Bitstamp.

Assets Under Custody

We define Assets Under Custody as Total Platform Assets, excluding assets managed by RIAs using TradePMR's platform that are not custodied by Robinhood, as of a stated date or period end on a trade date basis.

Net Deposits

We define Net Deposits as all cash deposits and asset transfers from customers, as well as dividends, interest, staking rewards, and cash or assets earned in connection with Company promotions (such as account transfer and retirement match incentives, free stock bonuses) received by customers, net of reversals, customer cash withdrawals, margin and lending interest, Robinhood Gold subscription fees, and assets transferred off of our platforms for a stated period. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Due to data limitations, we have not included TradePMR client figures in our Net Deposits key performance metric.

Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU")

We define ARPU as total revenue for a given period divided by the average number of Funded Customers on the last day of that period and the last day of the immediately preceding period. Figures in this press release represent ARPU annualized for each three-month period presented.

Robinhood Gold Subscribers

We define a Robinhood Gold Subscriber as a unique person who has at least one account with a Robinhood entity and who, as of the end of the relevant period (a) is subscribed to Robinhood Gold and (b) has made at least one Robinhood Gold subscription fee payment.

Additional Operating Metrics

Robinhood Retirement AUC

We define Robinhood Retirement AUC as the total Assets Under Custody in traditional individual retirement accounts ("IRAs") and Roth IRAs. This does not include accounts with an RIA using TradePMR's platform.

Cash Sweep

We define Cash Sweep as the period-end total amount of participating users' uninvested brokerage and banking cash that has been automatically "swept" or moved from their accounts into deposits for their benefit at a network of program banks. This is an off-balance-sheet amount. Robinhood earns a net interest spread on Cash Sweep balances based on the interest rate offered by the banks less the interest rate given to users as stated in our program terms. This includes balances from customers of RIAs using TradePMR's platform.

Margin Book

We define Margin Book as our period-end aggregate outstanding margin loan balances receivable (i.e., the period-end total amount we are owed by customers on loans made for the purchase of securities, supported by a pledge of assets in their margin-enabled brokerage accounts). This includes margin loan balances from customers of RIAs using TradePMR's platform.

Notional Trading Volume

We define Notional Trading Volume, or Notional Volume, for any specified asset class as the aggregate dollar value (purchase price or sale price as applicable) of trades executed in that asset class on our platforms over a specified period of time. Crypto Notional Volume includes both Robinhood App Notional Volume and, starting in June 2025, Bitstamp Notional Volume. Robinhood App Notional Volume represents the dollar value of executed crypto trades on the Robinhood platform over a specified period of time. Bitstamp Notional Volume represents the dollar value of executed crypto trades on the Bitstamp platform over a specified period of time. For example, each $1 of transaction value executed between a buyer and seller is counted as $1 of transaction value in the relevant period, rather than $2 if counted for each of the buyer and seller.

Options Contracts Traded

We define Options Contracts Traded as the total number of options contracts bought or sold over a specified period of time. Each contract generally entitles the holder to trade 100 shares of the underlying stock.

Event Contracts Traded

We define Event Contracts Traded as the total number of event contracts bought or sold over a specified period of time through our Prediction Markets Hub. Each contract can be traded at $0.01 increments up to $1 and is worth $1 upon settlement.

Glossary Terms

Investment Accounts



We define an Investment Account as a funded individual brokerage account, a funded joint investing account, a funded IRA, or an account with an RIA using TradePMR's platform. Starting in September 2025, a Funded Customer can have multiple Investment Accounts - one or more individual brokerage accounts, a joint investing account, a traditional IRA, a Roth IRA, and/or an RIA custody account using TradePMR's platform. Investment Accounts do not include Bitstamp as such accounts are not brokerage or other Investment Accounts.

Robinhood Gold Adoption Rate

We define the Robinhood Gold adoption rate as end of period Robinhood Gold Subscribers divided by end of period Funded Customers.

Growth Rate and Annualized Growth Rate with respect to Net Deposits

Growth rate is calculated as aggregate Net Deposits over a specified 12-month period, divided by Total Platform Assets for the fiscal quarter that immediately precedes such 12-month period. Annualized growth rate is calculated as Net Deposits for a specified quarter multiplied by 4 and divided by Total Platform Assets for the immediately preceding quarter.