Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray announces that its shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under a single ticker

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. ("Stingray"), the world's leading connected streaming media company, announced today that its subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares will trade under a single ticker on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") effective as of February 13, 2026.

Stingray's subordinate voting shares currently trade on the TSX under the symbol "RAY.A" and bear CUSIP number 86084H100. Stingray's variable subordinate voting shares currently trade on the TSX under the symbol "RAY.B" and bear CUSIP number 86084H209. As of February 13, 2026, each of the subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares will trade on the TSX under a single ticker designated "RAY", will bear CUSIP number 86084H407 and will be designated for purposes of trading on the TSX and reporting in brokerage accounts under the single designation of "Subordinate Voting and Variable Subordinate Voting Shares" of Stingray.

This change, which will allow the demand and liquidity for both classes of shares on the TSX to be consolidated under a single ticker, is designed to improve the liquidity for the variable subordinate voting shares which have historically had lower trading volumes.

The trading of Stingray subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares under a single ticker is limited solely to the administration of trading of the Stingray shares on the TSX. This change does not involve any amendment to Stingray's articles of incorporation, by-laws or share capital structure, nor to the terms and conditions or the voting and ownership restrictions attaching to the subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares.



Pursuant to Stingray's articles of incorporation, the subordinate voting shares may only be held and controlled by Canadians, and the variable subordinate voting shares may only be held and controlled by non-Canadians, and each class is automatically assigned based on the Canadian or non-Canadian status of their holder. If a non-Canadian acquires Stingray shares on the TSX, such holder will automatically be assigned variable subordinate voting shares. Similarly, if a Canadian acquires Stingray shares on the TSX, such holder will automatically be assigned subordinate voting shares.

The combination of trading under a single ticker on the TSX will not result in any changes to the voting procedures currently adopted by Stingray for purposes of shareholder meetings, and shareholders who wish to vote at meetings (either by proxy or by attending the meeting virtually or in person) will continue to be required to complete a Declaration of Canadian Status in order to enable Stingray to comply with the restrictions imposed by its articles and by-laws and the Broadcasting Act (Canada) on the ownership and voting of its voting securities.

In addition to declarations obtained for the purposes of voting at shareholder meetings, through periodic surveys of its beneficial shareholders conducted by its transfer agent and CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., Stingray will continue to regularly monitor the number of its shares beneficially held and controlled by Canadians which represent subordinate voting shares and the number of its shares beneficially held or controlled by non-Canadians which represent variable subordinate voting shares.

Additional information relating to the terms of the subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares is included in Stingray's Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc., the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Stingray's expectations that the ticker consolidation will improve the liquidity of its variable subordinate voting shares. This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions, including that the trading volumes and liquidity of Stingray's shares under a single ticker will more closely reflect the current trading volumes and liquidity of Stingray's subordinate voting shares, that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors - many of which are beyond Stingray's control - affect the operations, performance and results of Stingray and its business, including the trading activity of its shares, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Stingray's business can be found under the heading entitled "Risk Factors" in Stingray's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Peloquin, CPA

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com

