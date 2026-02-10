Paramount Skydance Corporation: Paramount and Mattel Announce Multi-Year Global Licensing Partnership for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Download Assets Here

LOS ANGELES and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company, and Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, today announced a global, multiyear licensing agreement to develop and market a wide range of products for the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand.

Beginning in 2027, action figures, playsets and accessories, vehicles, games, collectibles, role play and more are set to roll out across retailers. Through the agreement, Mattel will also produce new product lines for the animated movie sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 for 2027, and a new untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action/CG animation hybrid in 2028.

Roberto Stanichi, EVP and Chief Global Brand Officer, Mattel said: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history, and partnering with Paramount on this iconic property marks a significant moment for Mattel and the brand. The enduring power of the Turtles lies in their ability to evolve with each generation, and we are excited to bring these characters to life in new ways."

Josh Silverman, President, Global Products & Experiences, Paramount said: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' rich history and timeless legacy have created a powerful connection with audiences around the world. Extending the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through so many different touchpoints is something we deeply value as we continue expanding the ways people can interact with and celebrate the world of these beloved brothers. We are pleased to embark on this next chapter with Mattel, whose ability to innovate on a global scale positions us to further grow the brand and engage fans across generations."

Since its creation in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has grown into a global phenomenon, spanning comic books, hit television series, blockbuster films, live experiences, digital games, publishing and a powerhouse consumer products line. Today, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues to dominate screens and shelves worldwide, generating billions in retail sales and inspiring generations of fans.

This new licensing agreement builds upon the established relationship between Mattel and Paramount Products & Experiences, which spans brands and franchises in Paramount's vast library.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Paramount Products & Experiences

Paramount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek and Yellowstone. To explore our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.

