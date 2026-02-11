A new way of working in 3D UNIV+RSES with Virtual Companions Aura, Leo, and Marie who embody decades of industrial knowledge and know-how, empowers users through natural conversations to help, teach and work

Rooted in science, these trusted AI-powered experts address business challenges and deliver mission-critical outcomes, understanding user intent, reasoning with Industry World Models and orchestrating actions

Through a real-time co-creation environment between Virtual Companions and humans, the 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform orchestrates industrial processes across disciplines and organizations

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today introduced Virtual Companions, a new category of AI-powered experts on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, designed to transform how industry creates, tests and validates innovations and operations.

One year after unveiling its 3D UNIV+RSES vision, Dassault Systèmes delivers on its ambition to become the trusted partner of its clients to help them enter the Generative Economy by delivering this new way of working enabling humans and AI to collaborate safely, intelligently and at scale on the most complex industrial challenges.

Three Virtual Companions bring complementary approaches to industrial business challenges:

Aura orchestrates knowledge and context across requirements, projects and changes, helping teams navigate complexity and maintain alignment.

Leo solves complex engineering challenges across engineering disciplines, from design to production.

Marie applies deep scientific expertise materials, chemistry, formulations and therapies to investigate complex phenomena, formulate frontier questions and explore breakthrough hypotheses.

Above and beyond Large Language Models, Virtual Companions are grounded in science and decades of industry-grade knowledge: the combination of Industry World Models, AI, and multi-scale, multi-discipline modeling and simulation validated by the laws of physics and materials science.

Virtual Companions understand user intent, reason, and orchestrate actions across the full life cycle of products and services, from conception to usage and regeneration. Ensuring accuracy, traceability and trust, they simulate behaviors and consequences before anything physically exists.

The 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform scales to manage the asynchronous choreography of thousands of Virtual Companions and humans, while complying with sovereignty requirements.

"In the Generative Economy, industry produces knowledge and know-how that generates objects: this is where true value lies. The time has come to put knowledge to work by creating a new kind of teamwork between humans and Virtual Companions to make the invisible visible and the impossible possible before anything physically exists, accelerating innovation cycles while protecting the most critical assets," said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes.

Pascal Daloz introduced Virtual Companions during 3DEXPERIENCE World 2026. A replay of the event's general session including a demonstration of Virtual Companions is available online.

Virtual Companions can be used with all Dassault Systèmes brands across industries. Aura is already available on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Leo and Marie will be available on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in 2026.

