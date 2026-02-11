Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo plc: Kojamo's Board of Directors resolved on a new plan period 2026-2028 in the key employee long-term incentive scheme

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release, 11 February 2026 at 8:45 a.m. EET

Kojamo plc: Kojamo's Board of Directors resolved on a new plan period 2026-2028 in the key employee long-term incentive scheme

The Board of Directors of Kojamo plc resolved on the commencement of a new plan period in the share-based long-term incentive scheme targeted to the company's key employees. It comprises a performance-based long-term incentive plan ("PSP") targeted to Kojamo's management and selected key employees and a restricted share plan ("RSP") which serves as a complementary share-based retention plan for specific situations.

PSP 2026-2028

The next individual plan within the PSP structure, PSP 2026-2028, commences as of the beginning of 2026 and the rewards potentially earned thereunder will be paid in listed shares of Kojamo plc during H1 2029. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets set by the Board of Directors for the plan.

The performance measures based on which the potential share rewards under PSP 2026-2028 will be paid are Total revenue (with 40% weight), Group's FFO per share (weight 50%), and Apartment-specific reduction in CO2 emissions for the years 2026-2028 (weight 10%), where the reduction minimum, target, and maximum levels are 106.0, 151.0, and 196.0 kg.

PSP 2026-2028 is targeted to the members of Kojamo's Management Team and other selected key employees, maximum 29 persons in total.

If all the performance targets set for PSP 2026-2028 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on this plan is 269,100 shares (referring to gross reward, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld before share delivery).

RSP 2026-2028

The next individual plan within the RSP structure, RSP 2026-2028, commences as of the beginning of 2026 and the share rewards potentially granted thereunder will be paid in listed shares of Kojamo plc during H1 2029 at the latest.

The aggregate maximum number of shares payable as a reward based on RSP 2026-2028 is 75,000 shares (referring to gross reward, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld before share delivery).

The company selects the participants of each commitment period separately. Besides the precondition that the participant is continuing his/her employment or service relationship with the company throughout the programme, the programme may include participant specific or company or business unit specific criterion.

Ownership obligation and conditions for reward payment

The company expects the CEO to hold 50 per cent of the net number of shares paid to him based on the whole incentive plan, until his total shareholding in the company corresponds to the value of his annual gross salary and a participant who is a member of the Company's management team to hold 50 per cent of the net number of shares paid to them based on the whole incentive plan, until their total shareholding in the company corresponds to the value of 50 per cent of their annual gross salary. Such amount of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service continues in a company belonging to the Kojamo group.

In case a key employee's service in the company is terminated prior to the payment of the reward, usually no reward will be paid.

The value of the rewards payable based on the above-described plans is limited by a maximum cap linked to the value of the company's share.

The aim of the incentive plan

The incentive plan aims to align the interests of Kojamo's shareholders and key employees in order to increase the company's shareholder value in the long term, to commit the key employees to the company and to the implementation of the company's strategy and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on the earning and accumulation of the company's shares.

