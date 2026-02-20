Kojamo Oyj: Stock exchange release: Kojamo's acquisition of a housing portfolio from Varma will be completed

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release, 20 February 2026 at 4.00 p.m. EET

Stock exchange release: Kojamo's acquisition of a housing portfolio from Varma will be completed

Kojamo plc announced on 10 February 2026 that its wholly owned subsidiary Lumo Kodit will acquire a portfolio of 4,761 apartments from Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the transaction between the parties in its decision of 19 February 2026. Kojamo and Varma are preparing the closing of the transaction, which will take place on 1 April 2026.



Kojamo plc

Reima Rytsölä

CEO

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

