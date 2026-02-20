Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
Kojamo Oyj: Stock exchange release: Kojamo's acquisition of a housing portfolio from Varma will be completed

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release, 20 February 2026 at 4.00 p.m. EET

Stock exchange release: Kojamo's acquisition of a housing portfolio from Varma will be completed

Kojamo plc announced on 10 February 2026 that its wholly owned subsidiary Lumo Kodit will acquire a portfolio of 4,761 apartments from Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the transaction between the parties in its decision of 19 February 2026. Kojamo and Varma are preparing the closing of the transaction, which will take place on 1 April 2026.


Kojamo plc
Reima Rytsölä
CEO

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/


