Assets acquired from Viper Energy, subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, with an effective date of September 1, 2025

Transaction is one of the largest recent deals in oil and gas minerals and royalties

Close represents milestone in Warwick Capital Partners and GRP Energy Capital's 10-year partnership; total acquisitions in excess of $1.5 billion

Warwick Capital Partners ("Warwick"), a global specialist strategies investment manager, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of $670 million in assets to affiliates of Warwick and GRP Energy Capital ("GRP"), acquired from Viper Energy ("NASDAQ: VNOM" or "Viper"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy ("NASDAQ: FANG" or "Diamondback"). The transaction, with an effective date of September 1, 2025, represents one of the largest recent deals in the U.S. oil and gas royalties sector.

The portfolio of 73,500 net royalty acres spans the DJ, Eagle Ford and Williston basins. The full year 2026 average daily production from the assets is estimated at approximately 4,500 to 5,000 barrels of oil per day, with a total of 9,000 to 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This latest acquisition follows the 2023 sale of certain mineral and royalty interests from affiliates of Warwick and GRP to Viper in exchange for approximately 9.02 million Viper common units and $750 million of cash.

The deal marks another milestone in Warwick and GRP's decade-long partnership in managing US oil and gas mineral interests, with total acquisitions of over $1.5 billion across more than 325 individual transactions.

Alfredo Mattera, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Warwick Capital Partners, said: "We are delighted to celebrate this significant close, marking another milestone in our 10-year partnership with GRP Energy Capital. Over the past decade, Warwick has built a successful business in minerals and royalties, showcasing our ability to scale niche opportunities and bring a differentiated offering in specialist asset classes to our investors."

Ken Willey, CEO at GRP Energy Capital, said: "Closing this acquisition highlights both our disciplined approach to sourcing premier mineral assets and the strength of the royalty platform we've built with Warwick. This portfolio adds diversified, high-quality production across multiple basins and delivers scale and durability to our growing portfolio."

Andrew Welty, Partner at Warwick Capital Partners, added: "This successful completion lays the foundation for resilient, long-term success, and we now look ahead with optimism and an unwavering conviction to deliver value."

About Warwick Capital Partners

Warwick Capital Partners is a global investment manager focused on specialist strategies across a diverse range of markets. Founded in 2010 and with offices in London and Stamford, Connecticut, the firm manages $4 billion on behalf of global investors. Across European Special Situations, US CLOs, Mineral Royalties, and Litigation Finance, Warwick seeks to deliver alternative, high-impact opportunities to investors through experienced teams with truly definable differentiation and edge. For more information, please visit www.warwickcap.com.

About GRP Energy Capital

Founded in 2008, GRP is a Dallas-based energy investment platform focused on acquiring and managing mineral and royalty interests across major U.S. oil and gas basins. GRP has allocated over $2 billion in capital to its mineral acquisition strategy and continues to actively deploy capital seeking risk-adjusted exposure to U.S. energy assets. For more information, please visit www.grpenergycap.org.

