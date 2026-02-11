

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB6.241 billion, or RMB1.93 per share. This compares with RMB8.766 billion, or RMB2.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.072 billion or RMB2.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to RMB27.546 billion from RMB26.747 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of RMB9.66 per ADS as against RMB13.67 per ADS in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were RMB10.95 per ADS, compared with RMB15.09 per ADS a year ago.



For the fourth quarter, the Board will pay a dividend of $0.232 per share. The payment date is expected to be March 25, for holders of shares and on or around March 27, for holders of ADSs.



