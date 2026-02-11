

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings results and awaited key U.S. jobs and inflation readings for direction.



Technology stocks led losses after Dassault said it is facing pressure from a soft European automotive sector.



The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.3 percent to 619.25 after finishing marginally lower on Tuesday.



The German DAX shed 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 gave up half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.



TotalEnergies rose 1.3 percent. The French oil major raised its final 2025 dividend payout by 5.6 percent to €3.40 per share.



Software maker Dassault Systemes plummeted 20 percent after reporting softer-than-expected fourth quarter results and issuing weak guidance for this year.



Dutch staffing firm Randstad slumped 8.5 percent after issuing soft Q1 guidance.



Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize soared 7 percent after fourth-quarter financial results exceeded expectations.



Heineken jumped 5.3 percent. The struggling brewer announced significant job cuts of up to 6000 roles worldwide.



German lender Commerzbank tumbled 3 percent despite reporting a record operating result of €4.5 billion for the 2025 financial year.



Siemens Energy surged 6 percent after its first-quarter profit nearly tripled, boosted by AI-driven demand for gas turbines and grid equipment.



Electrolyser maker Thyssenkrupp Nucera added 1.1 percent after backing its FY26 outlook.



Schindler Holding plunged 8 percent. The Swiss lift and escalator maker said it expects 2026 revenue to grow by low- to mid-single digits in local currencies.



British engineering firm Renishaw surged 2.7 percent after reporting better-than-expected half-year results.



Barratt Redrow, a residential property developer, lost 6.3 percent after first-half profit came in below expectations.



London Stock Exchange Group shares rose 2.5 percent following reports that activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a significant stake in the data provider.



