

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nine people were killed and more than two dozen others injured in the worst school shooting in decades in Canada.



Police found six bodies at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeast British Columbia in western Canada on Tuesday afternoon, while a seventh person died on the way to hospital. Two of the victims are said to be hospitalized in critical condition



The suspected shooter was found dead at the school with a self-inflicted injury, reports quoting police said.



The bodies of two other victims were discovered at a nearby residence in the township. Police suspect this shooting also was carried out by the assailant.



Media reports say that an emergency alert described the suspect as a 'female in a dress with brown hair'.



The secondary school and a nearby elementary school will reportedly remain closed for the week.



Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims.



