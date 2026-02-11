

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbus Circle Capital Corp II Unit (CMIIU), Wednesday announced the pricing of initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share for $11.50 per share.



Additionally, the blank check company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price.



The company's units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'CMIIU'. It will begin trading on February 11, with estimated closing on or about February 12.



