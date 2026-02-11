

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed once again due to unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft.



The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was re-scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday.



'Mission teams completed a weather review Tuesday morning and have waived off the Thursday, Feb. 12, launch opportunity due to forecast weather conditions along Crew-12's flight path,' NASA said in a press release.



NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 'no earlier than 5:15 a.m. EST, Friday, Feb. 13,' the U.S. space agency added.



U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway along with European astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev would then dock to the space station's Harmony module at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. The commercial crew quartet will stay in space for a nine-month microgravity research mission.



Meanwhile, NASA provided an update on the activities of Crew-11 mission members on the orbital outpost, before their return to earth.



NASA Flight Engineer Chris Williams conducted a fitness test measuring his cardiovascular health. Doctors on the ground monitored his workout session in real time to detect potential signs of space-caused distress and ensure his long-term well-being off the Earth.



Williams ended his day continuing to pack completed science experiments, their associated samples, and station hardware inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for return to Earth on an upcoming date. Dragon arrived at the orbital outpost in August, delivering more than 5,000 pounds of scientific investigations, station hardware, and crew supplies.



Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev took turns measuring their heart activity and collecting their blood pressure measurements. Their biomedical data will be shared with doctors on Earth to assess microgravity's effect on blood flow regulation and inflammation responses.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News