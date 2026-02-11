

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Redrow plc (BTDPF) released a profit for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP102.6 million, or GBP0.071 per share. This compares with GBP73.0 million, or GBP0.055 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Barratt Redrow plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP132.5 million or GBP0.091 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to GBP2.632 billion from GBP2.280 billion last year.



Barratt Redrow plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP102.6 Mln. vs. GBP73.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.071 vs. GBP0.055 last year. -Revenue: GBP2.632 Bln vs. GBP2.280 Bln last year.



