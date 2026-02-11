

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 40,000 firefighters nationwide have now joined the National Firefighter Registry (NFR) for Cancer, an effort by CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to study and reduce cancer risk in the fire service. With this level of participation, the NFR is now the largest firefighter cohort in the nation dedicated to understanding occupational cancer risks and advancing prevention efforts to protect firefighters' health.



In the line of duty, firefighters are exposed to hazardous substances such as smoke and toxic chemicals during their work, which can increase their risk of certain cancers. The NFR collects detailed work history information and links it with state cancer registries to improve understanding of occupational cancer risks and guide efforts to prevent cancer among firefighters.



'This milestone represents more than just numbers. It demonstrates the fire service's unwavering commitment to understanding and reducing work-related cancer,' said Kenny Fent, NFR Team Lead. 'Every firefighter who joins the NFR plays a vital role in advancing knowledge to help protect the health of all who serve.'



Enrollment in the National Firefighter Registry is open to all U.S. firefighters-whether career or volunteer, active or retired, with or without a cancer diagnosis, and from all specialties.



