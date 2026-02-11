Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recently announced entry into Sweden, where the Company has staked approximately 1,130 hectares of mineral tenure in central Sweden within the broader Riddarhyttan-Bastnäs area of Skinnskatteberg Municipality, Västmanland County (the "Property").

The Company believes Sweden offers an increasingly attractive exploration and development environment given the European Union's accelerating focus on domestic supply chains for critical raw materials, Sweden's established mining and infrastructure base, and a regulatory regime that provides clear pathways for mineral tenure and permitting.

Sweden mining outlook: supportive demand and policy tailwinds

Sweden is positioned to play an expanding role in Europe's critical minerals supply chain. The EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) is designed to strengthen domestic extraction, processing, and recycling capacity and includes measures intended to shorten permitting timeframes for designated strategic projects (including published targets such as 27 months for extraction permits and 15 months for processing/recycling permits under the CRMA framework). (Internal Market and SMEs)

At the jurisdictional level, Sweden has publicly emphasized the strategic importance of critical minerals and responsible supply chains. Sweden joined the Sustainable Critical Mineral Alliance, underscoring a policy focus on high environmental, social and governance standards and sustainable sourcing. (Regeringskansliet)

Recent developments also point to continued momentum for critical mineral projects in-country. For example, Sweden approved a zoning plan for Talga's proposed graphite mine near Kiruna, with Swedish officials highlighting Sweden's role in supporting more independent European supply of critical raw materials. (MINING.COM)

Medaro believes these intersecting trends-EU demand pull, supply-chain security initiatives, and Sweden's emphasis on sustainable mining-create a constructive backdrop for disciplined, modern exploration.

Property overview

As previously disclosed, Medaro's staking package comprises two exploration permit applications totalling 1,131 hectares.

The Property is located in a region known for historical mining and mineral occurrences. Medaro considers the broader district to be geologically prospective for multiple mineralization styles, including iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG), volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS)/massive sulfide-style, and rare earth element (REE) mineralization.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Sweden, Ontario, and Quebec.

For Further Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the granting of exploration permits and the timing thereof; (ii) the Company's ability to secure and maintain mineral tenure in Sweden, including in areas subject to overlapping applications; (iii) the prospectivity of the Property and the Company's exploration plans and anticipated benefits of modern exploration techniques; (iv) the Company's expectations regarding the mining and regulatory outlook in Sweden and the European Union, including any anticipated improvements to permitting timelines; and (v) the Company's business plans and strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations, and estimates as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the granting of required permits and approvals; access to capital; the accuracy of publicly available information; and general economic, market and regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that exploration permits are not granted or are granted on timelines different than expected; uncertainties in the interpretation of geological and technical data; exploration risks; commodity price fluctuations; changes in laws and regulations; social licence and stakeholder engagement risks; and general market and financing conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Medaro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283504

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.