

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIOA.XC) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR952 million, or EUR3.39 per share. This compares with EUR498 million, or EUR1.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to EUR28.753 billion from EUR29.821 billion last year.



Heineken Holding N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR952 Mln. vs. EUR498 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.39 vs. EUR1.76 last year. -Revenue: EUR28.753 Bln vs. EUR29.821 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News