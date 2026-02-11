Commercial Court No. 12 of Barcelona orders Ryanair to comply with its orders or face criminal proceedings for the crime of disobedience to judicial authority.

The order grants the provisional enforcement of a July 2025 ruling that found that Ryanair had conducted acts of unfair competition by denigration, which has since been repeatedly violated by the airline.

Ryanair has been given a 10-day deadline to comply, which includes withdrawing denigrating content and publishing a formal rectification on its website.

The airline faces monthly coercive fines for every month it remains in breach of the judicial mandates.

eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription platform, today welcomed a decisive ruling by the Commercial Court No. 12 of Barcelona, which has warned Ryanair that it will incur criminal liability if it persists in its continued disobedience of court mandates secured by eDreams ODIGEO.

This legal escalation follows Ryanair's persistent disobedience of a July 2025 ruling that found that Ryanair had conducted acts of unfair competition by denigration and ordered it to cease its conduct. Despite that ruling, Ryanair proceeded to commit multiple further denigrating acts in direct violation of the Spanish court's prohibitions.

In light of this ongoing defiance, eDreams ODIGEO has secured a new provisional enforcement order that commands Ryanair's immediate compliance with the following mandates within a strict 10-day deadline: cease all denigration, withdraw the unlawful content from its website and social media profiles, and publish a public rectification on its corporate website. In its decision, the Judge required Ryanair to "refrain from reiterating the breach of the ruling".

Failure to comply with these orders may expose Ryanair officials to criminal investigation. Under Spanish law, the crime of disobedience occurs when there is persistent and repeated disregard for compliance with an express, specific and binding order issued by a judicial authority. This Order is a final judicial warning and demonstrates Ryanair's persistence in failing to comply with court orders (Ryanair had previously received a warning about committing the crime of disobedience in the precautionary measures of this same proceeding). A further breach by Ryanair's officials of the provisions of the ruling could lead to the initiation of criminal proceedings.

To reinforce the provisional enforcement of the ruling, the Court has authorised the imposition of monthly coercive fines for every month the airline remains in breach of the order.

