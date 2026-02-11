Bridgeline Digital: Industrial Supplier Strengthens eCommerce Performance with HawkSearch

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today the successful launch of HawkSearch for a national industrial supplier focused on improving search relevancy, customer engagement, and merchandising control, across its digital commerce experience.

The national industrial supplier set clear objectives to improve search relevancy, engage logged-in customers, and enable stronger merchandising capabilities. Fine-grained relevance tuning and Boost & Bury rules were used to enhance product discovery by giving the supplier precise control over how products are ranked and surfaced to customers.

To enhance measurement accuracy and consistency while searching for products, Measurement Conversion was configured using HawkSearch's Unit of Measure functionality, normalizing product measurements, and improving how results are returned. The solution is also leveraging personalized discovery through multiple customer groups, enabling restriction-based filtering and tailored experiences for authenticated users.

"HawkSearch is designed to help suppliers deliver highly relevant, business-driven digital experiences," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This launch demonstrates how our platform enables teams to balance accuracy, personalization, and merchandising flexibility while supporting long-term growth."

