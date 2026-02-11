Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Perseverance Metals Inc. (TSXV: PMI) ("Perseverance", "PMI" or the "Company") announces that it will complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of up to C$3,000,000 in hard dollar units (the "HD Units") priced at C$0.65 per HD Unit. Each HD Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of C$0.95 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The expiry date of the Warrants will be subject to acceleration such that, should the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equal or exceed C$1.30 for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 business days of such event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days following the date on which notice of such acceleration is given by news release, with the new expiry date specified in such news release (the "Acceleration Clause").

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund the inaugural diamond drill campaign on the Voyageur project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, continued exploration of the Lac Gayot project in Quebec, and for General Corporate purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any such participation will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company expects that any insider participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Perseverance Metals

Perseverance Metals is a critical minerals explorer with a project portfolio that is strategically located in key North American Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and hard rock lithium regions, including Québec's prolific James Bay district and Michigan's productive Mid-Continent Rift.

Our strict science-driven approach and extensive track record of discovery as leveraged via an exceptional technical advisory board, coupled with an industry-leading team armed with next-generation exploration tools, provide us with a distinct competitive advantage. This offers a unique opportunity for investors to be exposed to a portfolio of projects with the potential for multiple discoveries. Perseverance's exploration assets include:

the Lac Gayot high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and lithium pegmatite project, which covers the entirety of the 30km Venus Greenstone Belt in Québec, featuring multiple, very high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE showings and zones along with numerous large spodumene-bearing pegmatites with consistent high lithium grades in channel sampling; the Voyageur Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project which covers 680 km2 of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, 65 kilometres west of the only producing nickel mine in the United States is drill-ready, and; the Armit Lake Ni-Cu-Co project, which is the consolidated and underexplored western half of the nickel- and gold-rich Savant Lake Greenstone Belt in Ontario.

Additional information about Perseverance Metals can be found at perseverancemetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

Michael J. Tucker

CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including expectations regarding the accuracy, timing and outcome of the sample, assay and drill results; the characterization of the Venus Greenstone Belt; the option on the Lac Gayot project; and the Company's exploration and business plans, and the cost and timing thereof.

Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the sample, assay and drill results will align with the expectations of management in terms of accuracy, outcome and timing; that the characterization of the Venus Greenstone Belt is accurate; that the Company will continue to pursue the option on the Lac Gayot project; and that the Company's exploration and business plans, and the cost and timing thereof will not change significantly from management's current expectations.

Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks that the sample, assay and drill results will not align with the expectations of management in terms of accuracy, outcome and timing; that the characterization of the Venus Greenstone Belt is not accurate; that the Company will not continue to pursue the option on the Lac Gayot project; and that the Company's exploration and business plans, and the cost and timing thereof may change significantly from management's current expectations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Perseverance Metals Inc.