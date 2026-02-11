Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A3CUQJ | ISIN: US23204X1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 65W0
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 08:05
5,700 Euro
+0,88 % +0,050
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 13:34 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hiab Corporation: Hiab appoints Custom Truck One Source as new dealer to secure strategic growth in the Western and Northeastern US

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 2:30 PM (EET)

Hiab appoints Custom Truck One Source as new dealer to secure strategic growth in the Western and Northeastern US

Hiab, a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load handling solutions, has signed a strategic dealer agreement with Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (Custom Truck), significantly expanding the distribution and service network for HIAB loader cranes and MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts.

Custom Truck is a premier equipment solutions provider in North America. The company operates in more than 40 locations across North America. It also provides a 24/7 service call center to support customers around the clock and maintains a rental fleet of over 10,400 units, and offers in-house financing options.

The partnership for HIAB loader cranes will cover sales and services in 12 important states, with a particular focus on the Western United States: California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.

The partnership for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts will cover sales and services in eight states: New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Connecticut, and parts of Pennsylvania.

"Partnering with Custom Truck is a major milestone for us getting close to full coverage of the US market for HIAB loader cranes. This agreement secures the extensive coverage in the crucial West region of the US that has been a long-standing strategic priority for Hiab, while also reinforcing our presence in the high-volume New York market. The partnership also significantly enhances our MOFFETT truck mounted forklift distribution. With Custom Truck's scale and commitment to service excellence we can ensure our customers across these vital regions receive best-in-class product support for our innovative products," says Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President Sales and Services, North America at Hiab.

"We are delighted to partner with a global leader like Hiab. Their commitment to innovation and quality mirrors our own focus on providing complete and reliable solutions to our customers. This portfolio expansion will allow us to better serve the growing demand for smart, high-performance loader cranes across our extensive operational footprint," says Ryan McMonagle, Custom Truck's Chief Executive Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President Sales and Services, North America

pauliina.kunvik@hiab.com

Anu-Maaria Vaalama, Communications Director, tel. +358 40 766 7834
anumaaria.vaalama@hiab.com

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com

Custom Truck is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated "one-stop-shop" business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,400 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com

Attachments

  • HIAB loader crane
  • MOFFETT truck mounted forklift

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
