

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spartacus Acquisition Corp. II Unit (TMTSU), Wednesday announced pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.



The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11 under the ticker symbol 'TMTSU.'



The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2026.



