Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776
Stuttgart
11.02.26 | 14:32
0,374 Euro
-11,27 % -0,048
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
Invitation to Presentations of Senzime's Q4 and Year-End Report 2025

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter and year-end report for 2025 on February 18, 09:00 CET. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, will present the report through a webcast available at Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

In the afternoon of February 18, Gustaf Meyer, analyst at Redeye, will host a Q&A interview with Philip Siberg. The recording of the Q&A will be published later the same day at Redeye's website https://www.redeye.se/company/senzime

Questions for the Q&A interview can be emailed in advance, no later than February 18, 10:00 am CET, to gustaf.meyer@redeye.se

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

