Senzime launches TetraCom connectivity platform enabling universal transmission of anesthesia data

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Senzime AB (publ) (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced the launch of the TetraCom TM hospital connectivity platform. TetraCom is a first of its kind platform, enabling universal transmission of neuromuscular data directly into leading hospital enterprise systems such as Epic and Oracle Health (Cerner).

TetraCom is a unique connectivity platform designed to seamlessly transmit real-time data from the Senzime TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor to virtually any electronic health record (EHR) and clinical information system. The TetraCom platform consists of a compact hardware gateway and a cloud-based software solution with industry-standard HL7 messaging, enabling cost-effective, wireless universal data interoperability across hospital enterprise systems without custom integration.

"We continue to drive innovation in the operating room introducing the first dedicated and AI-ready connectivity platform designed specifically for neuromuscular transmission data. TetraCom enables us to generate additional value from data integration as a complement to the TetraGraph-system. The customer value is clear; cost-effective direct integration, eliminated manual charting and guideline-compliant automated documentation across cases and care teams", said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The TetraCom complements Senzime's existing connectivity solutions by offering a direct-to-EHR pathway for hospitals seeking streamlined, monitor-independent integration.

TetraCom is initially only available in the US market. For more information about the TetraCom and Senzimes's connectivity solutions, visit Senzime.com/Connectivity.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

