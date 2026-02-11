

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.103 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $2.981 billion, or $2.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $24.334 billion from $21.872 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.103 Bln. vs. $2.981 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $24.334 Bln vs. $21.872 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects core adjusted EBITDA of $37 billion to $37.500 billion, with a capital expenditure of $10 billion.



For fiscal 2025, T-Mobile US has posted core adjusted EBITDA of $33.924 billion.



TMUS was down by 3.66% at $192.28 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



