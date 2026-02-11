

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red ahead of the much-awaited payrolls data release from the U.S. on Wednesday morning. Positive inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products limited losses.



Data to be released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show an addition of 70 jobs to payrolls in January, versus 50 thousand in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.4 percent.



Meanwhile negotiations at White House between the crypto industry and Wall Street banks on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 still remained sticky around the contentious issue of yield on stablecoins. Banks have vehemently opposed any kind of reward on stablecoins and have called for a total ban on stablecoin yield.



A joint statement by the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute and Independent Community Bankers of America called for a framework that embraces financial innovation without undermining safety and soundness, and without putting the bank deposits that fuel local lending and drive economic activity at risk. Amidst the battle between the crypto industry and the Wall Street Banks, the Senate Banking Committee has been unable to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.



With a market capitalization of $314 billion, stablecoins currently account for 13.7 percent of the overall crypto market capitalization of $2.29 trillion. Two stablecoins viz 3rd ranked Tether (USDT) and 6th ranked USDC (USDC) among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Tether commands a share of 8.1 percent of the overall crypto market followed by USDC with a market share of 3.2 percent.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.29 trillion, shedding 2.2 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 15 percent overnight to $97 billion.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has erased 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $67,047.94. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 11.9 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 23 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $69,954.26 and $66,364.02.



Bitcoin has maintained the 13th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $167 million on Tuesday versus $145 million on Monday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped with inflows of $69 million.



Ethereum has slipped 2.7 percent overnight as it declined to $1,949.41. The leading alternate coin is now trading 61 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,045.21 and $1,932.36.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has plunged two notches to the 80th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $14 million on Tuesday versus $57 million on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) topped with inflows of $13 million.



4th ranked XRP lost 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $1.37, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB dropped 5.3 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $592.20. BNB is trading 57 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana decreased 3.3 percent overnight to $81.15. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall dropped 0.98 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2739. The trading price is 38 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin also lost 3.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.09003. DOGE is now trading 88 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) recorded an overnight decline of 2.7 percent and is currently trading at $514.18 which is 88 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



