

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated in January to the lowest level in more than a year, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in December.



Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since November 2024, when prices rose 2.2 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated slightly to 3.3 percent in January from 3.4 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 6.0 percent from 6.9 percent. Meanwhile, transportation charges logged a renewed decline of 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December.



