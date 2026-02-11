Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data CEO Updates on Growth, Market Expansion, Corporate Developments and New Product Launch

Company On Solid Footings To Push Through Profitability

VANCOUVER, BC AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Sekur Private Data (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is pleased to provide a comprehensive corporate update from its CEO, Alain Ghiai, highlighting key market opportunities, product advancements, and strategic initiatives towards cash flow neutral goal.

Dear Shareholders,

I would like to thank you first for your continued support, and I would like to begin by reinforcing Sekur's core mission: to safeguard individuals, businesses and government from cyber threats and privacy breaches in an era of growing digital vulnerabilities. Our Swiss-hosted, independent platform offers an unparalleled level of privacy and security-free from Big Tech cloud reliance, third-party data access, or intrusive surveillance from AI systems.

Increasing Revenues with the Sekur Corporate Suite and Sekur Platinum

Our development team has been working tirelessly to meet our ambitious product roadmap. The upcoming Sekur Platinum solution will bundle all our existing solutions into a single, comprehensive platform. This suite is specifically designed for HNWIs, enterprise, and government needs, featuring phone number free encrypted anonymous voice and video call and conferencing within and outside of Sekur user's environment, in addition to our existing features available in our newly completed Sekur Corporate Suite. We believe Sekur Corporate and Platinum will be key revenue drivers in the coming years, solidifying Sekur as a global leader in secure and private communications.

Sekur Platinum is officially scheduled for launch in May 2026 and will also come with an optional SekurPhone Platinum package priced at US$8,500/year per user . Plans without phones will be priced at US$7,000 /year per user. To date, Sekur has received interest in Sekur Platinum from African and US government and corporate entities. Sekur is also discussing with several communications providers to include a preset global privacy data package as part of the annual fee for Sekur Platinum.

Sekur US Government Initiatives, and the creation of Sekur's National Security Team

In 2025, Sekur embarked on an initiative to serve the US government, in particular the Intelligence Community ("IC"), Law Enforcement Agencies ("LEA") and the Armed Forces To that end, Sekur has created a National Security Team ("NST"), comprised of nationally recognized veterans in the IC, National Security, Armed Forces, and Law Enforcement Agencies. Sekur plans to make the announcements in the coming weeks to introduce its NST as the team grows to encompass all aspects of government sales and sectors. These efforts have yielded excellent positive feedback, and the Company is actively engaged with its partner to introduce and increase adoption of Sekur in those agencies and military organizations. Sekur is also on-prem ready to respect sovereignty laws in the US for customized government use, so this would be separate installations of servers outside of our commercial Swiss hosted environment.

To that effect, Sekur has announced Nov 10, 2025, a partnership with Quaestor Federal to distribute Sekur in all federal, state and local agencies and obtain a GSA Schedule contract for Sekur's solutions in the USA. Sekur and Quaestor Federal have since organized several presentations in front of several agencies, with excellent feedback. The Company will announce very soon the first success in this partnership.

The GSA Schedule is one of the most widely recognized procurement frameworks in the world. Being accepted allows Sekur to be evaluated along established vendors in environments where standards are high and decisions are deliberate.

Africa Expansion

Sekur has embarked on efforts to introduce Sekur in Africa, as the last frontier for cybersecurity. We are in discussions with several government entities in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and we are also engaged in the Republic of Angola, to secure and protect communications in government organizations. The feedback has been excellent, and we believe our efforts will result in contracts delivered this year. We are also in discussions to expand our Africa efforts from 2 countries to 11 through a partnership agreement.

Latin America Expansion and America Movil Partnership

Sekur has been working with America Movil's Telcel unit, the largest mobile operator in Mexico, to introduce SekurMessenger Corporate solution. We believe we will be able to complete all approvals by Q2 2026 and increase sales in Mexico. Sekur and Telcel already sell SekurMessenger basic plans in Merico, however, the enterprise needs are much greater, and we are now ready to implement our new enterprise solution for distribution in Mexico and other Latin America countries.

Strong Balance Sheet

In June 2025 and January 2026, Sekur has completed two private placements, ensuring the Company's liquidity needs are met at least for the next 12 months and potentially until cash flow neutral. Our aim is to achieve cash flow neutral by Q1 2027. We believe we can achieve this goal by combining our cost reductions, and the introductions of the higher priced, higher margin Corporate, Government and Platinum packages. The Company has been adding new features to its solutions and has been able to increase prices in the last 12 months, positioning Sekur as a premium solution for HNWIs as well as C-level Executives and Government officials.

As a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, our business model is built on predictable, high-margin recurring revenue. Our solutions consistently deliver an impressive 80% gross margin per dollar sold, and we are receiving excellent feedback on our solutions with our existing discussions with government officials in Africa and the USA. With the launch of Sekur Corporate Suite and Sekur Platinum, we anticipate a significant acceleration in revenues by H2 2026 at corporate and government level.

The increase in cyberattacks on corporate and government devices, especially AI powered email phishing and SIM swaps, has all contributed to the urgent need for a secure and private communications platform like Sekur.

Swiss Privacy Standards: The Foundation of Our Strength

What sets Sekur apart is our commitment to Swiss data sovereignty. Our servers and platform operate exclusively within Switzerland , ensuring that user data remains protected under the country's strict Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP). This legal framework, in place since 1993, prohibits unauthorized data processing and safeguards sensitive communications from external interference. For government solutions, we have developed a straightforward on-premises suite of servers for our solutions, to be installed on site at any government location, for their exclusive use.

Commitment to Transparent Communication

Sekur remains committed to keeping our shareholders informed. The Company will continue providing additional corporate announcements via press releases and interviews across our communication channels.

Thank you for your continued trust and support as we advance Sekur's vision of delivering best-in-class privacy and cybersecurity solutions.

Sincerely,

Alain Ghiai, CEO

Sekur Private Data

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Its main sales operations are located in Miami, USA.

