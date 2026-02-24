Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data's Sekur Privacy Communications Solutions Now Available for U.S. Government Procurement Through i3ICS GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract 47QTCA18D0089

Partnership streamlines acquisition for federal, state, and local agencies through a trusted SDVOSB contract holder - paves way for Sekur's U.S. government sales

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, and wholly owned subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its software portfolio has been approved and listed under i3 Integrated Creative Solutions (i3ICS) on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089.

This listing enables eligible federal, state, and local government customers to procure Sekur's solutions through a streamlined, pre-competed acquisition channel, reducing procurement friction and accelerating deployment for mission and enterprise environments.

i3ICS is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and established federal IT contractor supporting government customers through proven delivery and contracting pathways. With Sekur now available via i3ICS's GSA MAS contract, agencies can leverage an acquisition approach aligned to U.S. government purchasing standards and oversight expectations.

Sekur's solutions are designed to help government organizations protect sensitive communications, reduce exposure to interception and unauthorized access, and strengthen operational security in today's evolving cyber threat landscape. Sekur's architecture supports privacy-centric communications while offering U.S. government buyers a familiar, compliant route to purchase through a trusted U.S. contract holder.

Philip E. Parrott, Executive Vice President and GSA Contract Manager at i3ICS, stated:

"Government customers want solutions that are secure, scalable, and easy to buy through trusted established channels. Listing Sekur on our GSA MAS contract gives agencies a direct, efficient path to acquire secure and private communications capabilities with the speed and confidence that MAS procurement provides."

Ken Rogers, one of Sekur's National Security Team member ("NST") and recent State Department Retiree who served as its Deputy CIO of Business and Management Planning (acting) and managed billions of dollars in Federal Acquisitions believes this is a game Changer. Ken stated, "I am pleased to see that Sekur has put into place a new GSA Schedule for their secure Mail, Messaging, VPN and encrypted Voice and Video communications solutions, demonstrating their deep commitment to bringing this critical technology to the U.S. Federal marketplace. Sekur provides secure and private end-to-end encrypted software solutions for keeping mission critical, national security, and business communications safe. In addition, Sekur's privacy solutions operate globally in low latency environments. In my 30 Plus years of IT integration at various Government organizations, I can say that one of the most critical tools needed is to have a Government contract vehicle. After the Government says yes, the first question is, "How can we get to you for a contract?" Stating you are on a GSA contract is great, it is even better that you have partnered with a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "This is a significant milestone for Sekur and our U.S. public sector growth strategy. Partnering with i3ICS and securing placement on their GSA MAS contract expands our reach across federal, state, and local agencies seeking modern secure communications capabilities. We're making it easier for government customers to procure and deploy secure communications solutions through a well-established acquisition vehicle. We look forward to supporting mission customers with secure privacy solutions designed to reduce data exposure, enhance confidentiality, and strengthen operational security."

Sekur is Available for Purchase via GSA MAS Contract Number: 47QTCA18D0089

Applicable SINs:

511210 - Software Licenses

54151 - Software Maintenance Services

54151S - Information Technology Professional Services

33411 - Purchasing of new electronic equipment

3361V - Vocational Vehicles

811212 - Maintenance of Equipment, Repair Services and/or Repair/Spare Parts

OLM - Order Level Materials

GSA Advantage Listing (Sekur):

https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/advantage/ws/search/advantage_search?q=0:8sekur&db=0&searchType=0

Ordering / Quotes Contact:

i3 Integrated Creative Solutions (i3ICS):

Philip Oakley. Email: philoak@i3ics.com

Philip Parrott. Email: peparrott@i3ics.com or +1.765.546.9579

Sekur Private Data: National Security Team Email: gov@sekur.com

Core Government Communications Solutions:

Sekur allows for private and secure communications, operable within and outside the Sekur network, bypassing traditional telecom systems and eliminating phone record hacking. None of the solutions data mine or location track users. None of Sekur's solutions rely on Big Tech infrastructure. On special requests, Sekur can install on-premises servers at government locations.

SekurMail : An encrypted and private email solution designed exclusively for those who operate at the highest levels of government with zero reliance on Big Tech, no tracking, and proprietary encryption. It ensures that your most sensitive communications remain strictly confidential, both for sender and recipient with features like SekurSend/SekurReply (for secure sending to non-Sekur users without revealing identities and content), full email delivery control, automatic data export, file transfer and more. It supports custom domains and counters phishing or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

SekurMessenger : A secure chat app with end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, file transfers, encrypted voice recordings, and archiving, for compliance. It allows private communication even with non-Sekur users through its Chat-by-Invite via SMS or email invites. Each user received a Sekur ID for contact vetting, and there is no phone number required for account registration.

SekurVPN : A privacy-focused VPN using military-grade encryption and proprietary HeliX technology for secure internet browsing, protecting online actions and identity without logging data.

SekurRelay : An enterprise email add-on that "splits" a company's domain, allowing executives to use Sekur's secure features (e.g., SekurSend) without migrating the entire organization-addressing a major barrier for large-scale adoption by governments.

Sekur Platinum Bundle: A bundle of SekurMail, SemurMessenger, SekurVPN, and Private and secure Voice & Video encrypted communications with proprietary, non-VoIP technology. Call-by-Invite via SMS or email invites. Each user received a Sekur ID for contact vetting, and there is no phone number required for account registration. Tunneling system avoids telecom network traces and Pegasus malware intrusion.

About i3 Integrated Creative Solutions (i3ICS)

i3 Integrated Creative Solutions (i3ICS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering IT and mission solutions across U.S. government customers. i3ICS supports procurement and delivery through established contract vehicles, including the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), and through an affiliated company NASA SEWP, enabling streamlined acquisition and mission execution. For more information, go to: https://i3ics.com/

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses, and consumers worldwide, with its government solutions offering on-premises data hosting to maintain data sovereignty. Its main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

For government sales or partnerships please contact us at: gov@sekur.com

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company and investors information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

