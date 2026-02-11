Stratix Corp: Stratix and T-Mobile Collaborate to Help Enterprises Act on Insights from the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Mobile Services

Relationship combines lifecycle services and 5G connectivity to simplify enterprise mobility programs

NORCROSS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Stratix, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), announces the availability of the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Mobile Services, a respected industry research report examining trends shaping enterprise mobile connectivity, sourcing, and lifecycle management.

Stratix has secured permission from Gartner to distribute the report and is making it available as a complimentary resource for enterprise IT, sourcing, and procurement leaders seeking perspective on the evolving enterprise mobility landscape.

In our opinion, the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Mobile Services provides important industry context on challenges organizations face as mobile connectivity becomes increasingly critical to workforce productivity, including cost optimization, roaming complexity, sourcing models, and the growing role of managed mobility services. T-Mobile is included as a representative provider in the research.

Stratix joins forces with T-Mobile to help enterprises apply industry insights through SmartRefresh, a joint approach designed to simplify device refresh cycles, improve cost visibility, and support an always-connected workforce with reliable 5G connectivity.

"Enterprise mobility has moved beyond basic connectivity and into a strategic business capability," said Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "We're pleased to make this Gartner research available as a resource for enterprise leaders navigating increasingly complex mobility environments. Through teaming up with T-Mobile, Stratix helps organizations translate market insight into practical, scalable mobility strategies that reduce complexity and support productivity."

Through SmartRefresh, Stratix and T-Mobile combine device lifecycle management, telecom expense visibility, procurement automation, and nationwide 5G connectivity to help enterprises proactively manage mobility programs across distributed and hybrid workforces. The collaboration supports organizations across industries as they refresh aging device fleets, manage roaming and mobility spend, and maintain reliable connectivity for frontline and knowledge workers.

The 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Mobile Services is available as a complimentary download through Stratix's website.

Access the complimentary report: 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Mobile Services

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Enterprise Mobile Services, Katja Ruud, Lisa Pierce, 14 October 2025.Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that deliver nonstop mobility and exceptional end-user experiences. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for its decades-long customer relationships, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a proven ability to adapt to evolving technologies. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.



Contact

Sandra Tansky

856-498-7620

Sandra.Tansky@StratixCorp.com

SOURCE: Stratix Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stratix-and-t-mobile-collaborate-to-help-enterprises-act-on-insig-1134818