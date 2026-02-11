

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Idea Acquisition Corp. (IACOU), a special purpose acquisition company focused on software businesses leveraging large language models and artificial intelligence tools, on Wednesday, has announced the pricing of its $350 million initial public offering.



The company will issue 35,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.



The units are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'IACOU' on February 11, 2026, with closing expected on February 12, 2026, subject to customary conditions.



Once separated, the shares and warrants will trade under the symbols 'IACO' and 'IACOW,' respectively. Each whole warrant will be exercisable at $11.50 per share.



Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering.



