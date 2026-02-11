Andersen Consulting strengthens its business transformation and cybersecurity offerings with the addition of Canadian-based collaborating firm Kezber.

Founded in 1996, Kezber specializes in providing a full suite of IT solutions including managed IT services, infrastructure support, cybersecurity, cloud services, custom software development, business intelligence and AI services, and business process automation. The firm works with organizations to enhance productivity, modernize their technology environments, and leverage data-driven solutions to achieve strategic objectives.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting allows us to bring our full suite of software and IT services into a broader consulting framework," said Alan Kezber, CEO of Kezber. "By integrating our technical expertise with Andersen Consulting's comprehensive consulting capabilities, we can offer clients solutions that drive operational improvements and support sustainable growth."

"Kezber's deep technology expertise perfectly complements Andersen Consulting's capabilities," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Through this collaboration, we can deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end suite of services that address both the strategic and operational needs of our clients worldwide."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

