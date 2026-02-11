Addtech AB: Addtech acquires Kapp Nederland B.V.

Addtech Process, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 90 % of the shares outstanding in Kapp Nederland B.V. ("Kapp").

Kapp develops and supplies customised industrial heat exchange solutions for enhanced energy efficiency in the process industry. The company has a complete offering with a primary focus on European customers within the energy, chemical, food, HVAC and pharmaceutical sectors. Kapp is headquartered in Dordrecht, Netherlands, employs 15 people, and has an annual turnover of approximately 14 million EUR.

Kapp will become part of and complement our existing operations within the Emission Control business unit.

Closing will take place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

