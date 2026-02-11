SFL Corporation: SFL - Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Preliminary Q4 2025 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the "Company") today announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and its 88th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Highlights

88 th consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.20 per share

consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.20 per share Total operating revenues of $176 million, of which approximately 87 % was from shipping and 13 % from energy

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $109 million, including $8 million from associated companies

of $109 million, including $8 million from associated companies Reported net loss of $4.7 million or $0.04 per share

$52 million net proceeds from the sale of two 2015 built Suezmax tankers, with deliveries in December and February

$23 million aggregate investment in two 2020 built Suezmax tankers, with exposure to a very strong tanker market

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around March 30, 2026. The record date and ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be March 12, 2026.

The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company's website www.sflcorp.com.

Webcast and Presentation

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast will be held today at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET)

In order to listen to the webcast and see the presentation, you may do one of the following:



A: Join Webcast in Listen Only Mode:

Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcasts", or access directly via the webcast link below. The webcast with slideshow will be played from this platform:

SFL Corporation Ltd. Q4 2025 Webcast



B: Join Conference Call to Participate in Live Q&A through Zoom:

Join through the Zoom link below to ask a question:



SFL Q4 2025 Q&A



Meeting ID: 917 5028 3786

Passcode: 397891

The presentation material used in the webcast may be downloaded at www.sflcorp.com and replay details are also available at the Company website.

Questions may be directed to SFL Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contact

Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations: +47 47500500

André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President: +47 23114055

Aksel C. Olesen, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114036

Media Contact

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company's charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 'Adjusted EBITDA' is a non-U.S. GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest and capital payments.