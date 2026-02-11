Inter&Co, Inc: Inter&Co Reports Record Results, Driven by 36% Credit Expansion and 45% Net Income Growth in 2025

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) the leading digital bank providing financial and commerce services to over 43 million customers, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter of 2025.

2025 Highlights:

Inter delivered another year of exceptional growth across key metrics, sustaining consistent profitability while accelerating market expansion.

Client Growth: Added a record-breaking 4.4 million new active clients in 2025, bringing total active clients to 25 million.

Added a record-breaking 4.4 million new active clients in 2025, bringing total active clients to 25 million. Credit Expansion: Expanded the credit portfolio by 36% year-over-year, more than three times the growth rate of the Brazilian market, driven by strategic products like Private Payroll Loans, Mortgages, and Credit Cards.

Expanded the credit portfolio by 36% year-over-year, more than three times the growth rate of the Brazilian market, driven by strategic products like Private Payroll Loans, Mortgages, and Credit Cards. Net Interest Margins (NIMs): Achieved record NIM and risk-adjusted NIM, increasing to 9.6% from 8.7% in 4Q24. This steady improvement throughout 2025 highlights the resilience of Inter's capital allocation strategy.

Achieved record NIM and risk-adjusted NIM, increasing to 9.6% from 8.7% in 4Q24. This steady improvement throughout 2025 highlights the resilience of Inter's capital allocation strategy. Net Income: Reached R$1.3 billion (US$ 250 million¹), representing 45% year-over-year growth. Annualized ROE surpassed 15%, reflecting disciplined execution and a focus on sustainable profitability.





João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:

"I would like to congratulate our team on another outstanding year. We delivered a very healthy combination of growth and profitability, while remaining fully aligned with our mission of offering financial services through a true win-win relationship with our clients - what we call Inter by Design."

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, noted:

"Our clients continue to deepen their engagement with the Inter platform, which is reflected in higher volumes and ARPACs reaching record levels."

Santiago Stel, CFO of Inter&Co, shared:

"We continue to deploy capital in a disciplined, ROE-accretive manner, extracting incremental value from our balance sheet, as evidenced by expanding margins. We still see significant opportunities to further deepen credit penetration by putting our excess liquidity to work."

Note 1: The company reports in BRL, and the figures have been converted to USD based on the PTAX on February 06, 2026. Source: Banco Central do Brasil.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 4Q2025 financial results on February 11th, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET (12 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials, can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 43 million consumers. Inter leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, cashback, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. The company hosts its global headquarters in Miami, FL and currently serves customers in Argentina, Brazil and the United States. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

