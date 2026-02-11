WestKam Gold Corp. Completes Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") is pleased to announce that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering'), previously announced on January 23, 2026, as increased on January 26, 2026. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 7,142,858 units for gross proceeds of $500,000.06. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $7,560.00 as finder's fees.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring June 11, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A director and officer of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased 494,715 units for gross proceeds of $34,630.05. The insider's participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to the insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

