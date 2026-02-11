Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A420TG | ISIN: KYG216211345 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.02.26 | 15:48
2,950 US-Dollar
+2,08 % +0,060
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BIT ORIGIN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIT ORIGIN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bit Origin Ltd Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on February 9, 2026, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

On February 21, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that its Class A ordinary shares failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days. According to the notification letter received on February 9, 2026, Nasdaq staff has determined that for the last 14 consecutive business days, from January 20, 2026, to February 6, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

"We are pleased to have successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards, confirming the effectiveness of our recent strategic actions," said Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bit Origin. "Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is fundamental to our long-term strategy. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and enhancing long-term value for our shareholders."

About Bit Origin Ltd
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) is an emerging growth company focused on digital asset innovation and blockchain-based strategies, including the development of its digital asset treasury initiatives and related ecosystem opportunities. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and effects of the Reverse Stock Split and the Company's ability to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Bit Origin Ltd
Mr. Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@bitorigin.io


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.