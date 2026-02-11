Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Discovers Rare Earth Mineralisation in Nevada

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking through its wholly owned subsidiary Globex Nevada, a contiguous block of unpatented lode mining claims in Lincoln County, southeastern Nevada, linearly 170 km northeast of Las Vegas. Simultaneously with the acquisition of the Gem Hills Property rare earths property, Globex completed a prospecting and sampling program.

Highlights of Property Sampling/Prospecting (see Exhibit 1, for property location and Exhibit 2 for sample locations):

Sampling returned significantly high-grade rare earth oxide (REO) values assaying between 0.28% and 5.26% TREO and averaging about 1.7% TREO containing up to 18.97% HREO and 35% Nd2O3 +Pr2O3.

Sampling results were characterized by high grade TREO (total rare earth oxides) and local enrichment of the (more valuable) heavy rare earth elements (HREE). Gem Hill REE mineralisation identified in trenches and sampling shows an exposed strike length of at least 90 m along a NE-orientated segment, and potential 40 metre extent to the west. and REE mineralisation is open to the south and north but is concealed under overburden.

Exhibit 1. Location map of Globex's Gem Hills Rare Earth Elements (REE) Property.

Exhibit 1 shows the location of the Gem Hills property and the location of MP Materials Mountain Pass REE mine and the Virgin Mountain REE project (optioned from Globex to Lodestar Minerals Ltd.). Mountain Pass accounted for approximately 12% to 14% of the world's rare earth mined output (mainly LREE). The U.S. government, primarily through the Department of Defense (DoD), provides significant support to MP Materials' Mountain Pass rare earth mine, including a major 2025 loan for heavy rare earth separation, grants for processing upgrades, and a price-floor agreement for Nd/Pr all aimed at securing a domestic supply chain for defense and high-tech industries, reducing REE reliance on China, and boosting U.S. industrial independence-

History, Geology, Sampling by Globex

The property herein called the Gem Hills Project was staked to cover rare earth elements (REE) mineralisation that had been discovered in 2024 by Globex during a regional prospecting campaign. The project is located outside any known mining district. Several small historic prospects and two shallow shafts date probably back to the 1930's to early 1940's. These old workings explored and mined at small scale massive limonite (iron-oxide) and manganese oxides not rare earths.

In 2024 Globex had collected already 13 surface rock samples within and in the vicinity of the Gem Hills property. In late 2025 a total of 39 rock samples (34 within the property), including 17 channel samples, had been collected from seven hand dug trenches, from prospect dumps and rock outcrops.

The Gem Hills property lies at the southeastern margin of the Caliente Caldera Complex, situated in the extreme southeast of the Great Basin geological province. Felsic and intermediate calc-alkaline volcanic rocks erupted between 24 and 18 Ma from the caldera complex during the Late Oligocene until Early Miocene. In the district around the Gem Hills project appear numerous isolated (some several km across) geological windows of Lower Paleozoic carbonate-rocks surrounded by mostly extrusive volcanic rocks erupted from the Caliente Caldera. Isolated small intrusive stocks or plutons of mostly Tertiary age appear locally at the margin of the Caliente Caldera Complex.

Oldest rocks in the property area are generally thick bedded massive limestone and dolomite, probably of Devonian age. These rocks appear in an isolated irregular-shaped domain of carbonate rock measuring about 2.5 km E-W and 2 km N-S. It is surrounded by mid Tertiary volcanic rocks erupted from the Caliente Caldera. Those comprise lava flows, breccias, tuff and subvolcanic stocks/dikes of andesite & dacite, latite, quartz-latite and rhyolite. Part of the southern portion of the property is dominated by an almost rectangular-shaped SW-NE orientated intrusive stock of subvolcanic mostly porphyritic alkaline monzonite and syenite with dimensions of about 500 x 800 m.

REE mineralisation occurs along the east side of a north trending limestone/dolomite "nose" in faulted contact to felsic volcanic rocks (mainly latite). The contact dips steeply W and E and is not linear, but undulated with several indentations. Larger mineralized zones developed in these indentations or deeper embayments. Locally near the contact appear also massive limonite bodies, limonite replaces here latite breccias. These limonite pockets are short, but can approach width of up to 3-5 m. However limonite bodies do not carry any rare earth mineralization. The REE mineralisation developed directly at the brecciated/faulted contact to the Devonian limestone/dolomite, extending further away as mixed clayey breccia zone of carbonate rock and volcanic rock with lower grades, locally extending also into argillic-phyllic altered volcanic rocks. Apparently especially the carbonate fragments had been replaced by REE minerals and mostly, but not always, also by more or less abundant black manganese oxide minerals.

Highest grades with highest HREE (heavy rare earth elements) contents came from a mine dump derived from an about 8-10 m deep shaft and from a smaller prospect dump. Total mineralisation width could not always be exposed by the trenching due to deeper overburden, but varies between about 1.0 m and up to at least 5.0 m. Sampling & trenching indicated that mineralisation extends at least along a 90 m long NE-orientated segment, whereas mineralisation in indented zones may extend to the west into the limestone domain for up to 40 m away from this NE trending contact line limestone/dolomite to volcanic rocks. REE mineralisation is open to the south and north but is concealed under deeper overburden.

Exhibit 2. Geology of Globex Gem Hills Property REE zone that has been mapped and defined by sampling (including 17 channel samples) of historic mine dumps and 7 hand-dug trenches.

The Gem Hills REE project is characterized by high TREO (total rare earth oxides) and local enrichment of the (more valuable) heavy rare earth elements (HREE). Gem Hills mineralisation contains considerable amounts of the high-value REE from the light rare earth group (LREE) praseodymium, neodymium and from the HREE group gadolinium terbium, dysprosium, holmium and erbium.

Furthermore, mineralisation contains abundant yttrium with up to 0.435% Y2O3 (low value in China, but at times very high prices in Europe, USA and Canada due to sanctions and restrictions).

From 34 rock samples collected within the property in autumn 2025, 18 samples returned significantly high rare earth oxide (REO) values (plus one sample collected in 2024) assaying between 0.28% and 5.26% TREO and averaging about 1.7% TREO. The share of HREO from TREO varies greatly between about 2% and up to 19%, averaging about 8%. Highest HREO share was found in prospect dump samples. The share of high-value REO (these include highly priced HREO and LREO) varies greatly between 1.5% and 39.7%, averaging about 17%. The share of the LREO Nd2O3 + Pr2O3 from TREO varies greatly between 1.0 and up to 35% averaging 13.7% and approaching a maximum combined grade of 1.14% (11.4 kg/t Nd2O3 + Pr2O3). (Note: surface rock and grab samples, by their nature, are selective samples and may not represent true underlying mineralisation.)

Locally some of the most expensive HREE are strongly enriched, those include Dysprosium and Terbium. Highest Dy2O3 grade was 0.09% (0.9 kg/t) and highest Tb2O3 grade was 0.016% (0.16 kg/t).

It is worth noting that the Gem Hills REE mineralisation is not associated with any radiation anomaly (essentially absence of uranium and thorium). High-grade, low-radioactivity REE deposits offer a "cleaner," cheaper, and safer path to supplying essential REE for modern technology, making them highly valuable. However, most of these low-radioactivity REE deposits (mostly carbonatite-tied deposit type) cannot cover the required industrial demand in HREE. Gem Hills with its extremely low radiation levels (actually background levels) and relatively high share of HREE offers a unique opportunity for recovery of LREE and HREE without the environmental impact of high radioactivity REE ore.

Major mineral phases had been identified by X-ray diffraction (XRD) testing of four high-grade samples through SGS TEC Services, Lawrenceville, Georgia. The principal mineral assemblage of high-grade ore is dolomite/calcite-nacrite-gibbsite-Mn-oxides-fluorite-monazite. The REE-rich mineral paragenesis at the faulted/brecciated contact between Tertiary felsic volcanics and Paleozoic sedimentary carbonate rocks formed by hydrothermal-metasomatic carbonate replacement, probably through a complex multi-stage magmatic-hydrothermal evolution with a transition from high-temperature, near-neutral fluid transport to a low-temperature, acidic, and highly oxidative environment. Less than 10% of REE are contained in monazite, the bulk of REE might be contained in fluorite, in yet unidentified minor mineral phases (below the 2-3% detection limit of the XRD testing) or is adsorbed to nacrite and gibbsite. Gem Hills REE mineralization with its unusual mineral assemblage stands alone and appears to represent a new hydrothermal-metasomatic REE deposit type.

The Gem Hills REE property is currently being studied for future exploration programs or option.

Table 1. Selected Sample List with REO Assay Results from Gem Hills REE property

Analytical Methods

Samples were placed in labelled plastic bags, sealed with a plastic zip and shipped to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for preparation and geochemical analysis. AAL is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory. Samples are crushed and a 300 g subsample pulverized to >85% to -75 micron. All samples had been assayed with the IO-4AB51 method for 51 elements including all REE with 4 acid digestion (HNO3, HF, HClO4, HCl and H3BO3). 4AB is a near total digest (resistant phases e.g. corundum, ilmenite, rutile et al., are not digested). With this 4AB digest rare earth >10000 ppm will cause double fluoride precipitation (causing lower readings than real REE grades). Digest is then analyzed with ICP-OES in ppm. Typical internal standards and checks were completed by AAL during analysis. All those samples that returned >1000 ppm in any REE with the IO-4AB51 method had been re-assayed for 27 elements with method IO-NF27. In total 17 samples had been re-assayed. Samples are fused with sodium peroxide flux for total digestion. Fused sample is then dissolved and analyzed via ICP-OES in ppm.

This press release was prepared by Matthias Jurgeit, Eurogeologist under the supervision of Jack Stoch, P.Geo., CEO & Executive Chairman of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

CEO & Executive Chairman

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Suite 219, 120 Carlton Street

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf9a242f-f678-404c-a96e-64459073472a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb34f784-bf75-4a1b-82eb-8f5a17285045

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d03367c-3a8c-4a09-9cfd-1ffb94e6ba1d