NNN REIT, Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Results and Initial 2026 Guidance

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Highlights include:

2025 Highlights:

Reported net earnings of $2.07 per diluted share

Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 2.7% over prior-year results to $3.41 and $3.44, respectively

Increased ABR by 7.8% over prior-year results to $928.1 million

Closed on $931.0 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.6 years

Sold 116 properties for $190.5 million, including $90.7 million of income-producing properties, at a weighted average cap rate of 6.4%

Raised $85.4 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 1,992,955 common shares at an average price per share of $42.86

Issued $500 million principal amount of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 2031 (the "2031 Notes")

Redeemed $400 million principal amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due November 2025

Closed on a $300 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility due February 2029 (the "Term Loan")

Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.8 years, no encumbered assets and $1.2 billion of total available liquidity

Paid an annual dividend per common share of $2.36 in 2025, representing a 3.1% increase over 2024, marking the 36 th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs

consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs Delivered a 12.0% total average annual shareholder return over the past 25 years

Fourth Quarter 2025 and Additional Highlights:

Increased portfolio occupancy by 80 basis points over the prior quarter to 98.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years

Closed on $183.1 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.1 years

Sold 60 properties for $82.1 million, including $30.4 million of income-producing properties, at a weighted average cap rate of 7.6%

Introduced 2026 AFFO guidance of $3.52 to $3.58 per share, representing an increase of 3.2% over the prior year, at the midpoint

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN achieved 2.7 percent AFFO growth per share and had a record year deploying over $900 million in real estate investments. Our proactive portfolio management and strategic acquisitions position NNN to deliver solid per share growth in 2026. We remain committed to enhancing value and focusing on increasing per share results, by allocating capital to the disciplined acquisition of freestanding properties and maintaining a conservative and flexible balance sheet."

FINANCIAL RESULTS





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ 238,398



$ 218,482



$ 926,213



$ 869,266



























Net earnings

$ 95,951



$ 97,894



$ 389,777



$ 396,835

Net earnings per share

$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 2.07



$ 2.15



























FFO

$ 163,797



$ 152,689



$ 638,382



$ 610,501

FFO per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.40



$ 3.32



























Core FFO

$ 163,859



$ 152,731



$ 641,498



$ 611,169

Core FFO per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.41



$ 3.32



























AFFO

$ 164,977



$ 154,057



$ 647,578



$ 616,613

AFFO per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.44



$ 3.35



PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Number of properties



3,692





3,697





3,568

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



39,578,000





39,209,000





36,557,000

Occupancy rate



98.3 %



97.5 %



98.5 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.2





10.1





9.9

ABR

$ 928,081



$ 912,218



$ 860,562



PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025



Year Ended

December 31,

2025

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 183,060



$ 931,017

Number of properties



55





239

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



843,000





4,193,000

Weighted average cap rate (3)



7.4 %



7.4 % Weighted average lease term (years)



18.1





17.6







(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended December 31, 2025



Year Ended December 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total



Occupied



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



18





42





60





49





67





116

Gross leasable area (square feet)



119,000





338,000





457,000





420,000





659,000





1,079,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 30,362



$ 51,689



$ 82,051



$ 90,738



$ 99,736



$ 190,474

Weighted average cap rate(1)



7.6 %



-





7.6 %



6.4 %



-





6.4 %





(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the year ended 2025, NNN issued 1,992,955 common shares, raising $85.4 million in gross proceeds at an average price per share of $42.86, primarily through the Company's at-the-market equity program.

In November 2025, NNN redeemed $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% notes due November 2025.

In December 2025, NNN closed on the $300 million Term Loan and entered into forward starting swaps totaling $200 million that fix the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") at 3.22% through January 15, 2029. The Term Loan has a six-month delayed draw feature and an accordion option to increase the aggregate size to up to $500 million. The Term Loan matures in February 2029, with two, one-year extension options. On January 15, 2026, the Company drew $200 million on the Term Loan.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.9 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.8 years. The Company ended 2025 with $1.2 billion of total available liquidity, including $851.9 million of unused line of credit capacity, $300 million of unused Term Loan capacity and $5.8 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on January 15, 2026, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 6.1% as of December 31, 2025.

INITIAL 2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Initial

2026 Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,

impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$2.02 - $2.08 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.45 Core FFO per share

$3.47 - $3.53 AFFO per share

$3.52 - $3.58 General and administrative expenses

$53 - $55 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$14 - $15 Acquisition volume

$550 - $650 Disposition volume

$110 - $150

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on February 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 423417 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 53462.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned 3,692 properties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, term loan payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





December 31,

2025



December 31,

2024

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 9,239,542



$ 8,746,168

Cash and cash equivalents



5,046





8,731

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



776





331

Receivables, net of allowance of $609 and $617, respectively



3,470





2,975

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,393 and $4,156, respectively



34,914





34,005

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $29,930 and $27,002, respectively



8,645





8,958

Other assets



86,962





71,560

Total assets

$ 9,379,355



$ 8,872,728















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 348,100



$ -

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,472,324





4,373,803

Accrued interest payable



40,557





29,699

Other liabilities



110,072





106,951

Total liabilities



4,971,053





4,510,453















Total equity



4,408,302





4,362,275















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,379,355



$ 8,872,728















Common shares outstanding



189,937,404





187,540,929



NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues:























Rental income

$ 237,535



$ 218,348



$ 924,380



$ 867,468

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



863





134





1,833





1,798







238,398





218,482





926,213





869,266

Operating expenses:























General and administrative



11,642





8,705





46,923





44,287

Real estate



10,040





11,142





37,381





32,317

Depreciation and amortization



68,221





63,194





268,439





249,681

Leasing transaction costs



151





24





486





99

Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



15,360





3,724





28,602





6,632

Retirement and severance costs



62





42





3,116





668







105,476





86,831





384,947





333,684

Gain on disposition of real estate



15,639





12,083





48,220





42,290

Earnings from operations



148,561





143,734





589,486





577,872



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(962)





(1,040)





(4,246)





(2,980)

Interest expense



53,572





46,880





203,955





184,017







52,610





45,840





199,709





181,037



























Net earnings

$ 95,951



$ 97,894



$ 389,777



$ 396,835



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



188,832,131





186,449,345





187,611,451





183,688,562

Diluted



189,237,718





186,833,150





187,986,798





184,043,841



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 2.07



$ 2.16

Diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 2.07



$ 2.15



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Rental income from operating leases(1)(2)

$ 231,546



$ 212,565



$ 902,369



$ 846,653

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 87



$ 115



$ 424



$ 468

Percentage rent(1)

$ 168



$ 189



$ 1,549



$ 1,536



























Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 5,734



$ 5,479



$ 20,038



$ 18,811

Real estate expenses



(10,040)





(11,142)





(37,381)





(32,317)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (4,306)



$ (5,663)



$ (17,343)



$ (13,506)



























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,644



$ 1,455



$ 6,218



$ 5,993

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 99



$ 43



$ 229



$ 370







(1) For the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $237,535 and $218,348, respectively, and $924,380 and $867,468, for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) Includes lease termination fees of $243 and $1,234 for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $11,363 and $11,386 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 95,951



$ 97,894



$ 389,777



$ 396,835

Real estate depreciation and amortization



68,125





63,154





268,223





249,324

Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,639)





(12,083)





(48,220)





(42,290)

Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



15,360





3,724





28,602





6,632

FFO



163,797





152,689





638,382





610,501

Retirement and severance costs



62





42





3,116





668

Core FFO



163,859





152,731





641,498





611,169

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(1,206)





(302)





(1,921)





(294)

Net capital lease rent adjustment



49





58





233





222

Below-market rent amortization



(117)





(144)





(1,898)





(495)

Stock based compensation expense



2,831





2,775





12,025





11,816

Capitalized interest expense



(439)





(1,061)





(2,359)





(5,805)

AFFO

$ 164,977



$ 154,057



$ 647,578



$ 616,613



























FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.40



$ 3.32

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.40



$ 3.32



























Core FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.42



$ 3.33

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.41



$ 3.32



























AFFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.87



$ 0.83



$ 3.45



$ 3.36

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.82



$ 3.44



$ 3.35















Dividend per share

$ 0.60



$ 0.58



$ 2.36



$ 2.29

AFFO payout ratio (1)



68.8 %



70.3 %



68.4 %



68.2 %





(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 95,951



$ 97,894



$ 389,777



$ 396,835

Interest expense



53,572





46,880





203,955





184,017

Depreciation and amortization



68,221





63,194





268,439





249,681

Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,639)





(12,083)





(48,220)





(42,290)

Impairment losses - real estate, net of

recoveries



15,360





3,724





28,602





6,632

EBITDAre

$ 217,465



$ 199,609



$ 842,553



$ 794,875



























Interest expense

$ 53,572



$ 46,880



$ 203,955



$ 184,017

Add back: capitalized interest



439





1,061





2,359





5,805

Fixed charges

$ 54,011



$ 47,941



$ 206,314



$ 189,822































December 31,

2025



December 31,

2024













Total assets

$ 9,379,355



$ 8,872,728













Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,259,469





2,065,520













Amortization of direct financing leases



2,546





2,655













Gross Assets

$ 11,641,370



$ 10,940,903







































Debt outstanding:























Line of credit

$ 348,100



$ -













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



4,472,324





4,373,803













Total Debt



4,820,424





4,373,803













Unamortized note discount



47,005





46,437













Unamortized debt costs



30,670





29,760













Gross Debt



4,898,099





4,450,000













Total Cash



(5,822)





(9,062)













Net Debt

$ 4,892,277



$ 4,440,938















NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity

Date Line of credit payable

$ 348,100



$ 348,100



SOFR +

77.5bps





4.435 %

April 2028





























Term loan payable(1)



-





-



SOFR + 85 bps





-



February 2029





























Notes payable:



























2026



350,000





349,566





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,667





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





399,081





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,413





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2031



500,000





496,224





4.600 %



4.766 %

February 2031 2033



500,000





490,514





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033 2034



500,000





494,598





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034 2048



300,000





296,305





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,703





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





442,410





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





440,513





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,550,000





4,502,994















































Total unsecured debt(2)

$ 4,898,100



$ 4,851,094















































Debt costs







$ (44,420)

















Accumulated amortization





13,750

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(30,670)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,472,324























(1) On January 15, 2026, the Company drew $200 million on the Term Loan and previously entered into swaps with a notional value of $200 million that fix SOFR at 3.22% through January 15, 2029. (2) Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.8 years.

NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary - Continued As of December 31, 2025 (unaudited) Credit Metrics



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

42.1 %

40.7 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.6x

5.6x EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.1x

4.2x

Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility, Term Loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of agreements and indentures governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

December 31,

2025 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60x

0.38x Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50x

4.14x Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40x

- Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67x

2.65x Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75x

4.04x Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

= 60%

41 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

= 40%

- Debt service coverage ratio

= 1.5x

4.1x Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

= 150%

241 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of December 31, 2025 Top 20 Lines of Trade







% of ABR







As of December 31,



Lines of Trade

2025

2024 1.

Automotive service

18.6 %

17.1 % 2.

Convenience stores

16.3 %

17.0 % 3.

Restaurants - limited service

7.9 %

8.4 % 4.

Entertainment

7.2 %

7.2 % 5.

Dealerships

6.6 %

5.8 % 6.

Restaurants - full service

6.4 %

7.8 % 7.

Health and fitness

3.9 %

3.9 % 8.

Theaters

3.7 %

4.0 % 9.

Automotive parts

3.2 %

2.4 % 10.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.2 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

2.3 %

2.4 % 12.

Drug stores

2.0 %

2.2 % 13.

Home improvement

1.9 %

2.1 % 14.

Medical service providers

1.8 %

1.8 % 15.

Pet supplies and services

1.7 %

1.3 % 16.

Early childhood education

1.4 %

1.1 % 17.

Discount retail

1.4 %

1.6 % 18.

Furniture

1.2 %

1.3 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.2 %

1.2 % 20.

Consumer electronics

1.1 %

1.3 %



Other

7.1 %

6.9 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued As of December 31, 2025 Top 20 States



State

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Texas

594

18.4 % 2.

Florida

270

8.7 % 3.

Illinois

179

5.1 % 4.

Georgia

172

4.5 % 5.

Ohio

215

4.2 % 6.

Michigan

136

3.8 % 7.

Indiana

165

3.7 % 8.

Tennessee

156

3.7 % 9.

Arizona

86

3.5 % 10.

North Carolina

158

3.5 % 11.

Virginia

119

3.3 % 12.

Alabama

155

2.9 % 13.

California

71

2.9 % 14.

Pennsylvania

87

2.3 % 15.

New Jersey

33

2.3 % 16.

Missouri

102

2.2 % 17.

Colorado

46

2.0 % 18.

Maryland

50

2.0 % 19.

South Carolina

80

2.0 % 20.

Louisiana

65

1.8 %



Other

753

17.2 %



Total

3,692

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued As of December 31, 2025 Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

7-Eleven

145

4.3 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

120

3.8 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

34

3.6 % 4.

Camping World

46

3.5 % 5.

Kent Distributors

64

2.6 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group

204

2.5 % 7.

GPM Investments

143

2.5 % 8.

AMC Theatres

20

2.4 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.3 % 10.

LA Fitness

25

2.2 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.1 % 12.

Couche-Tard

92

2.0 % 13.

Chuck E. Cheese

51

1.7 % 14.

Walgreens

49

1.7 % 15.

Sunoco

53

1.7 % 16.

United Rentals

49

1.6 % 17.

Casey's General Stores

62

1.6 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

35

1.4 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

33

1.3 % 20.

BMW Kar Wash LLC

40

1.2 %



Other

2,274

54.0 %



Total

3,692

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)



# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR





# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR 2026

117

1,019,000

2.1 %

2032

188

1,840,000

4.9 % 2027

203

2,714,000

6.3 %

2033

134

1,401,000

4.3 % 2028

221

1,970,000

4.9 %

2034

194

2,838,000

5.9 % 2029

137

2,043,000

4.2 %

2035

135

1,794,000

4.2 % 2030

184

2,417,000

4.7 %

Thereafter

1,853

17,833,000

50.6 % 2031

261

3,086,000

7.9 %





















(1) As of December 31, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.2 years. (2) Square feet.

