Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMJZ | ISIN: US6374171063 | Ticker-Symbol: CZ2
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 16:05
36,320 Euro
-0,19 % -0,070
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NNN REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNN REIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,32036,45016:53
36,32036,45016:53
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NNN REIT, Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Results and Initial 2026 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Highlights include:

2025 Highlights:

  • Reported net earnings of $2.07 per diluted share
  • Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 2.7% over prior-year results to $3.41 and $3.44, respectively
  • Increased ABR by 7.8% over prior-year results to $928.1 million
  • Closed on $931.0 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.6 years
  • Sold 116 properties for $190.5 million, including $90.7 million of income-producing properties, at a weighted average cap rate of 6.4%
  • Raised $85.4 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 1,992,955 common shares at an average price per share of $42.86
  • Issued $500 million principal amount of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 2031 (the "2031 Notes")
  • Redeemed $400 million principal amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due November 2025
  • Closed on a $300 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility due February 2029 (the "Term Loan")
  • Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.8 years, no encumbered assets and $1.2 billion of total available liquidity
  • Paid an annual dividend per common share of $2.36 in 2025, representing a 3.1% increase over 2024, marking the 36th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs
  • Delivered a 12.0% total average annual shareholder return over the past 25 years

Fourth Quarter 2025 and Additional Highlights:

  • Increased portfolio occupancy by 80 basis points over the prior quarter to 98.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years
  • Closed on $183.1 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.1 years
  • Sold 60 properties for $82.1 million, including $30.4 million of income-producing properties, at a weighted average cap rate of 7.6%
  • Introduced 2026 AFFO guidance of $3.52 to $3.58 per share, representing an increase of 3.2% over the prior year, at the midpoint

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN achieved 2.7 percent AFFO growth per share and had a record year deploying over $900 million in real estate investments. Our proactive portfolio management and strategic acquisitions position NNN to deliver solid per share growth in 2026. We remain committed to enhancing value and focusing on increasing per share results, by allocating capital to the disciplined acquisition of freestanding properties and maintaining a conservative and flexible balance sheet."

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Quarter Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues


$

238,398



$

218,482



$

926,213



$

869,266















Net earnings


$

95,951



$

97,894



$

389,777



$

396,835


Net earnings per share


$

0.51



$

0.52



$

2.07



$

2.15















FFO


$

163,797



$

152,689



$

638,382



$

610,501


FFO per share


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.40



$

3.32















Core FFO


$

163,859



$

152,731



$

641,498



$

611,169


Core FFO per share


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.41



$

3.32















AFFO


$

164,977



$

154,057



$

647,578



$

616,613


AFFO per share


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.44



$

3.35


PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2025



September 30,
2025



December 31,
2024


Number of properties



3,692




3,697




3,568


Total gross leasable area (square feet)



39,578,000




39,209,000




36,557,000


Occupancy rate



98.3

%



97.5

%



98.5

%

Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.2




10.1




9.9


ABR


$

928,081



$

912,218



$

860,562


PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended
December 31,
2025



Year Ended
December 31,
2025


Total dollars invested(1)


$

183,060



$

931,017


Number of properties



55




239


Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



843,000




4,193,000


Weighted average cap rate (3)



7.4

%



7.4

%

Weighted average lease term (years)



18.1




17.6




(1)

Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.

(2)

Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.

(3)

Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS



Quarter Ended December 31, 2025



Year Ended December 31, 2025


(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total



Occupied



Vacant



Total


Number of properties



18




42




60




49




67




116


Gross leasable area (square feet)



119,000




338,000




457,000




420,000




659,000




1,079,000


Net sale proceeds


$

30,362



$

51,689



$

82,051



$

90,738



$

99,736



$

190,474


Weighted average cap rate(1)



7.6

%



-




7.6

%



6.4

%



-




6.4

%



(1)

Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the year ended 2025, NNN issued 1,992,955 common shares, raising $85.4 million in gross proceeds at an average price per share of $42.86, primarily through the Company's at-the-market equity program.

In November 2025, NNN redeemed $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% notes due November 2025.

In December 2025, NNN closed on the $300 million Term Loan and entered into forward starting swaps totaling $200 million that fix the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") at 3.22% through January 15, 2029. The Term Loan has a six-month delayed draw feature and an accordion option to increase the aggregate size to up to $500 million. The Term Loan matures in February 2029, with two, one-year extension options. On January 15, 2026, the Company drew $200 million on the Term Loan.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.9 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.8 years. The Company ended 2025 with $1.2 billion of total available liquidity, including $851.9 million of unused line of credit capacity, $300 million of unused Term Loan capacity and $5.8 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on January 15, 2026, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 6.1% as of December 31, 2025.

INITIAL 2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)


Initial
2026 Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,
impairment losses and retirement and severance costs


$2.02 - $2.08

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.45

Core FFO per share


$3.47 - $3.53

AFFO per share


$3.52 - $3.58

General and administrative expenses


$53 - $55

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$14 - $15

Acquisition volume


$550 - $650

Disposition volume


$110 - $150

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on February 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 423417 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 53462.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned 3,692 properties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, term loan payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




December 31,
2025



December 31,
2024


Assets:





Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization


$

9,239,542



$

8,746,168


Cash and cash equivalents



5,046




8,731


Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



776




331


Receivables, net of allowance of $609 and $617, respectively



3,470




2,975


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,393 and $4,156, respectively



34,914




34,005


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $29,930 and $27,002, respectively



8,645




8,958


Other assets



86,962




71,560


Total assets

$

9,379,355

$

8,872,728







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable


$

348,100



$

-


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,472,324




4,373,803


Accrued interest payable



40,557




29,699


Other liabilities



110,072




106,951


Total liabilities

4,971,053


4,510,453







Total equity

4,408,302


4,362,275







Total liabilities and equity

$

9,379,355

$

8,872,728







Common shares outstanding

189,937,404


187,540,929

NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues:











Rental income


$

237,535



$

218,348



$

924,380



$

867,468


Interest and other income from real estate transactions



863




134




1,833




1,798





238,398




218,482




926,213




869,266


Operating expenses:











General and administrative



11,642




8,705




46,923




44,287


Real estate



10,040




11,142




37,381




32,317


Depreciation and amortization



68,221




63,194




268,439




249,681


Leasing transaction costs



151




24




486




99


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



15,360




3,724




28,602




6,632


Retirement and severance costs



62




42




3,116




668





105,476




86,831




384,947




333,684


Gain on disposition of real estate



15,639




12,083




48,220




42,290


Earnings from operations

148,561


143,734


589,486


577,872













Other expenses (revenues):











Interest and other income



(962)




(1,040)




(4,246)




(2,980)


Interest expense



53,572




46,880




203,955




184,017





52,610




45,840




199,709




181,037















Net earnings

$

95,951

$

97,894

$

389,777

$

396,835













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



188,832,131




186,449,345




187,611,451




183,688,562


Diluted



189,237,718




186,833,150




187,986,798




184,043,841















Net earnings per share:











Basic


$

0.51



$

0.52



$

2.07



$

2.16


Diluted


$

0.51



$

0.52



$

2.07



$

2.15


NNN REIT, Inc.

Other Information

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Rental income from operating leases(1)(2)


$

231,546



$

212,565



$

902,369



$

846,653


Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

87



$

115



$

424



$

468


Percentage rent(1)


$

168



$

189



$

1,549



$

1,536















Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)


$

5,734



$

5,479



$

20,038



$

18,811


Real estate expenses



(10,040)




(11,142)




(37,381)




(32,317)


Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(4,306)



$

(5,663)



$

(17,343)



$

(13,506)















Amortization of debt costs


$

1,644



$

1,455



$

6,218



$

5,993


Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

99



$

43



$

229



$

370




(1)

For the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $237,535 and $218,348, respectively, and $924,380 and $867,468, for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

Includes lease termination fees of $243 and $1,234 for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $11,363 and $11,386 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net earnings

$

95,951

$

97,894

$

389,777

$

396,835

Real estate depreciation and amortization



68,125




63,154




268,223




249,324


Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,639)




(12,083)




(48,220)




(42,290)


Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



15,360




3,724




28,602




6,632


FFO

163,797


152,689


638,382


610,501

Retirement and severance costs



62




42




3,116




668


Core FFO

163,859


152,731


641,498


611,169

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(1,206)




(302)




(1,921)




(294)


Net capital lease rent adjustment



49




58




233




222


Below-market rent amortization



(117)




(144)




(1,898)




(495)


Stock based compensation expense



2,831




2,775




12,025




11,816


Capitalized interest expense



(439)




(1,061)




(2,359)




(5,805)


AFFO

$

164,977

$

154,057

$

647,578

$

616,613













FFO per share:











Basic


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.40



$

3.32


Diluted


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.40



$

3.32















Core FFO per share:











Basic


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.42



$

3.33


Diluted


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.41



$

3.32















AFFO per share:











Basic


$

0.87



$

0.83



$

3.45



$

3.36


Diluted


$

0.87



$

0.82



$

3.44



$

3.35









Dividend per share

$

0.60

$

0.58

$

2.36

$

2.29

AFFO payout ratio (1)



68.8

%

70.3

%

68.4

%

68.2

%

(1)

Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net earnings

$

95,951



$

97,894



$

389,777



$

396,835


Interest expense



53,572




46,880




203,955




184,017


Depreciation and amortization



68,221




63,194




268,439




249,681


Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,639)




(12,083)




(48,220)




(42,290)


Impairment losses - real estate, net of
recoveries



15,360




3,724




28,602




6,632


EBITDAre

$

217,465

$

199,609

$

842,553

$

794,875













Interest expense

$

53,572



$

46,880



$

203,955



$

184,017


Add back: capitalized interest



439




1,061




2,359




5,805


Fixed charges

$

54,011

$

47,941

$

206,314

$

189,822















December 31,
2025



December 31,
2024








Total assets

$

9,379,355



$

8,872,728








Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,259,469




2,065,520








Amortization of direct financing leases



2,546




2,655








Gross Assets

$

11,641,370

$

10,940,903



















Debt outstanding:











Line of credit


$

348,100



$

-








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



4,472,324




4,373,803








Total Debt

4,820,424


4,373,803






Unamortized note discount



47,005




46,437








Unamortized debt costs



30,670




29,760








Gross Debt

4,898,099


4,450,000






Total Cash



(5,822)




(9,062)








Net Debt

$

4,892,277

$

4,440,938






NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity
Date

Line of credit payable


$

348,100



$

348,100



SOFR +
77.5bps




4.435

%


April 2028
















Term loan payable(1)



-




-



SOFR + 85 bps




-



February 2029
















Notes payable:















2026



350,000




349,566




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026

2027



400,000




399,667




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027

2028



400,000




399,081




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028

2030



400,000




399,413




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030

2031



500,000




496,224




4.600

%



4.766

%


February 2031

2033



500,000




490,514




5.600

%



5.905

%


October 2033

2034



500,000




494,598




5.500

%



5.662

%


June 2034

2048



300,000




296,305




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048

2050



300,000




294,703




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050

2051



450,000




442,410




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051

2052



450,000




440,513




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



4,550,000




4,502,994

























Total unsecured debt(2)


$

4,898,100



$

4,851,094

























Debt costs





$

(44,420)










Accumulated amortization




13,750










Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization




(30,670)










Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



$

4,472,324












(1)

On January 15, 2026, the Company drew $200 million on the Term Loan and previously entered into swaps with a notional value of $200 million that fix SOFR at 3.22% through January 15, 2029.

(2)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.8 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of December 31, 2025

(unaudited)

Credit Metrics



December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Gross Debt / Gross Assets


42.1 %


40.7 %

Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.6x


5.6x

EBITDAre / fixed charges


4.1x


4.2x

Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility, Term Loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of agreements and indentures governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required


December 31,
2025

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:



Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60x


0.38x

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50x


4.14x

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40x


-

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67x


2.65x

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75x


4.04x

Unsecured Notes:



Limitation on incurrence of total debt


= 60%


41 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


= 40%


-

Debt service coverage ratio


= 1.5x


4.1x

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


= 150%


241 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of December 31, 2025

Top 20 Lines of Trade





% of ABR





As of December 31,



Lines of Trade


2025


2024

1.


Automotive service


18.6 %


17.1 %

2.


Convenience stores


16.3 %


17.0 %

3.


Restaurants - limited service


7.9 %


8.4 %

4.


Entertainment


7.2 %


7.2 %

5.


Dealerships


6.6 %


5.8 %

6.


Restaurants - full service


6.4 %


7.8 %

7.


Health and fitness


3.9 %


3.9 %

8.


Theaters


3.7 %


4.0 %

9.


Automotive parts


3.2 %


2.4 %

10.


Equipment rental


3.1 %


3.2 %

11.


Wholesale clubs


2.3 %


2.4 %

12.


Drug stores


2.0 %


2.2 %

13.


Home improvement


1.9 %


2.1 %

14.


Medical service providers


1.8 %


1.8 %

15.


Pet supplies and services


1.7 %


1.3 %

16.


Early childhood education


1.4 %


1.1 %

17.


Discount retail


1.4 %


1.6 %

18.


Furniture


1.2 %


1.3 %

19.


Travel plazas


1.2 %


1.2 %

20.


Consumer electronics


1.1 %


1.3 %



Other


7.1 %


6.9 %



Total


100.0 %


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of December 31, 2025

Top 20 States



State


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


Texas


594


18.4 %

2.


Florida


270


8.7 %

3.


Illinois


179


5.1 %

4.


Georgia


172


4.5 %

5.


Ohio


215


4.2 %

6.


Michigan


136


3.8 %

7.


Indiana


165


3.7 %

8.


Tennessee


156


3.7 %

9.


Arizona


86


3.5 %

10.


North Carolina


158


3.5 %

11.


Virginia


119


3.3 %

12.


Alabama


155


2.9 %

13.


California


71


2.9 %

14.


Pennsylvania


87


2.3 %

15.


New Jersey


33


2.3 %

16.


Missouri


102


2.2 %

17.


Colorado


46


2.0 %

18.


Maryland


50


2.0 %

19.


South Carolina


80


2.0 %

20.


Louisiana


65


1.8 %



Other


753


17.2 %



Total


3,692


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of December 31, 2025

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


7-Eleven


145


4.3 %

2.


Mister Car Wash


120


3.8 %

3.


Dave & Buster's


34


3.6 %

4.


Camping World


46


3.5 %

5.


Kent Distributors


64


2.6 %

6.


Flynn Restaurant Group


204


2.5 %

7.


GPM Investments


143


2.5 %

8.


AMC Theatres


20


2.4 %

9.


BJ's Wholesale Club


13


2.3 %

10.


LA Fitness


25


2.2 %

11.


Mavis Tire Express Services


140


2.1 %

12.


Couche-Tard


92


2.0 %

13.


Chuck E. Cheese


51


1.7 %

14.


Walgreens


49


1.7 %

15.


Sunoco


53


1.7 %

16.


United Rentals


49


1.6 %

17.


Casey's General Stores


62


1.6 %

18.


Tidal Wave Auto Spa


35


1.4 %

19.


Super Star Car Wash


33


1.3 %

20.


BMW Kar Wash LLC


40


1.2 %



Other


2,274


54.0 %



Total


3,692


100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)

# of
Properties


Gross
Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR




# of
Properties


Gross
Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR

2026


117


1,019,000


2.1 %


2032


188


1,840,000


4.9 %

2027


203


2,714,000


6.3 %


2033


134


1,401,000


4.3 %

2028


221


1,970,000


4.9 %


2034


194


2,838,000


5.9 %

2029


137


2,043,000


4.2 %


2035


135


1,794,000


4.2 %

2030


184


2,417,000


4.7 %


Thereafter


1,853


17,833,000


50.6 %

2031


261


3,086,000


7.9 %











(1)

As of December 31, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.2 years.

(2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.