WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 16:47
79,63 Euro
-1,98 % -1,61
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,3679,5316:52
79,3679,5416:52
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For January 2026

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced January month-end assets under management of $1.80 trillion. Net outflows for January 2026 were $5.2 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2026, and for the prior year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


1/31/2026


12/31/2025






Equity


$ 879


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


213


212

Multi-asset


646


627

Alternatives


59


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,797


$ 1,776






Target date retirement portfolios


$ 580


$ 56

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
