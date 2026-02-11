Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
WKN: 902968 | ISIN: US5220151063
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 16:34 Uhr
Learning Tree International USA, Inc: Empowering Europe's Public Sector: Learning Tree Partners with Abilways to Deliver Advanced Training for the European Commission via framework service contract number EC-HR/2024/OP/0013 - Lot 2

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shared commitment to strengthening Europe's public sector workforce has united Learning Tree International and Abilways in delivering advanced training solutions for the European Commission (EC) and its affiliated entities.

Under framework service contract number EC-HR/2024/OP/0013 - Lot 2, Learning Tree will design and deliver bespoke, instructor-led training programmes that equip EC professionals with the knowledge and capabilities to address Europe's most critical priorities - from cybersecurity and digital transformation to regulatory excellence.

As part of this collaboration, Learning Tree serves as a key delivery partner, bringing its global expertise in technology and professional development to support the EC's strategic objectives. These programmes combine practical, real-world application with deep technical insight - helping public sector teams lead with confidence in an era of rapid change.

"Our partnership with Abilways and the European Commission reinforces Learning Tree's long-standing commitment to enabling public sector innovation," said David Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Learning Tree International. "We're proud to support EC professionals in developing and demonstrating the skills needed to lead, adapt, and deliver meaningful impact across Europe."

Through a dedicated online catalogue, EC employees will have access to Learning Tree and Abilway's comprehensive suite of training programmes - continuously updated to reflect the latest industry trends, policy developments, and best practices. Learning Tree is proud to empower Europe's institutions in building a skilled, agile, and future-ready workforce capable of driving sustainable progress and innovation.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a global leader in workforce development and technology training solutions. For more than 50 years, Learning Tree has helped organisations and professionals around the world develop the critical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. The company's instructor-led and hybrid learning programmes empower individuals and organisations to accelerate transformation, enhance performance, and achieve lasting results.
Visit www.LearningTree.co.uk to learn more.

About Abilways

Abilways is a leading European learning and development organisation providing tailored solutions for public and private sector clients. With a focus on innovation and impact, Abilways supports organisations across Europe in building the knowledge, leadership, and adaptability needed for long-term success.

For more information, visit European Commission Training Partner | Learning Tree.

Media Enquiries
Learning Tree International
Email: press@learningtree.com
Website: www.LearningTree.co.uk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
