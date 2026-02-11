NYAB AB: NYAB AB provides an update on a potential transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market

NYAB AB has reviewed the timeline for a potential listing transfer from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. In light of proposed regulatory changes affecting companies listed on MTF markets, and current operational priorities, the potential transfer is not expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026. The Board has not set a new timeline at this time and will continue to monitor developments when evaluating the most appropriate marketplace for the Company's share.

In August 2025, the Board communicated an expected timeline targeting the first quarter of 2026 for a potential transfer. Since then, regulatory changes have been proposed, subject to an ongoing legislative process, that may affect conditions for companies listed on MTF markets. If adopted, the changes would include an increased scope for action in certain capital structure-related matters within areas that are currently available for companies listed on regulated markets, such as transactions in own shares and share splits or reverse share splits.

In parallel, the Company is expanding under high growth and strong demand, with management focus and resources prioritized towards operational value creation.

Against this background, the Board will continue to monitor developments and revisit a potential listing transfer and associated timing.

Contacts:

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB,? johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com , +46 (0)70 182 50 70.

For investor enquiries, please contact NYAB's Investor Relations at ir@nyabgroup.com .

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB,? info@augment.se , +46 8 604 22 55.

This information is information that NYAB AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, at?18.00?CET on?February 11, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.