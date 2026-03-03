Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
NYAB AB: NYAB signs a contract with Nykvarn Municipality valued at approximately SEK 165 million

NYAB has signed an agreement with Nykvarn Municipality for a civil works and water and wastewater project valued at approximately SEK 165 million (EUR 15 million). The project is expected to commence immediately and is scheduled for completion in October 2027.

The works are carried out in close proximity to the Svealandsbanan railway line and the E20 motorway in Nykvarn and include civil and infrastructure works, such as the construction of roads and water and wastewater systems. The scope also includes the construction of several pumping stations and a pressure boosting station.

The execution takes place in an area with both existing and planned infrastructure, placing high demands on planning, coordination and technical expertise.

"We are pleased with the trust shown by Nykvarn Municipality and look forward to contributing our extensive experience in civil and water and wastewater projects. We aim to deliver robust, high-quality infrastructure that will make a tangible difference for both current and future businesses in the area," says Mathias Jacobson Ernsell, Site Manager, NYAB.

Contact:

Mathias Jacobson Ernsell

Site Manager, NYAB

mathias.jacobson@nyabgroup.com

+46 72 501 50 10

Press Contact:

Sara Johansson

Group Communications Manager, NYAB

sara.johansson@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 771 83 90

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

