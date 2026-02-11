Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 17:56
48,160 Euro
-0,54 % -0,260
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,36048,72019:39
48,34048,72019:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 17:48 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPIE SA: SPIE announces the acquisition of INVIZO in Slovakia

Cergy, February 11th 2026 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of INVIZO s.r.o., a Slovak company specialising in building security systems and smart technical solutions.

Established in 1997, INVIZO s.r.o. is a recognised provider of technical solutions for building security and smart installations. The company specialises in the design, implementation, integration, and maintenance of security systems, including electronic fire protection systems, access control, CCTV, intrusion detection, and intelligent electrical installations. In addition, INVIZO delivers software-supported solutions and provides 24/7 service and technical support to its clients.

INVIZO s.r.o. serves commercial, industrial, and public-sector customers, supporting them throughout the full life cycle of technical building systems-from initial design and installation through operation, servicing, and modernisation. In 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately €7 million and employs more than 80 professionals, with strong engineering and technical expertise across the teams.

The acquisition is conducted by SPIE Elektrovod, a subsidiary of SPIE Central Europe and leading Slovak provider of comprehensive engineering, installation, and technical services for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage energy infrastructure, covering the full life cycle of transmission and distribution assets.

Jakub Kolesár, CEO of SPIE Elektrovod a.s., commented:
- The acquisition of INVIZO represents an important step in expanding our portfolio of technical services in Slovakia beyond energy infrastructure. INVIZO brings strong expertise in building security systems and smart installations, which complements our existing competencies within the SPIE Group. This acquisition enables us to offer more integrated and comprehensive solutions to our clients while strengthening our position on the Slovak market."

Ladislav Juran, Managing Director of INVIZO s.r.o., added:

- Becoming part of the SPIE Group opens a new chapter for INVIZO, bringing stronger backing and the capacity to deliver ambitious, more complex projects for our clients. It also enables us to further deepen our technical expertise and provide our people with long-term stability and meaningful development opportunities within a strong international group."

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition
and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

Media contacts

SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com

SPIE Central Europe
Agata Marcinkiewicz
Communications & Marketing Manager
Tel. +48 609 601 233
agata.marcinkiewicz@spie.com

www.spie.com
Facebook - LinkedIn


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.