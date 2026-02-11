SPIE SA: SPIE announces the acquisition of INVIZO in Slovakia

Cergy, February 11th 2026 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of INVIZO s.r.o., a Slovak company specialising in building security systems and smart technical solutions.

Established in 1997, INVIZO s.r.o. is a recognised provider of technical solutions for building security and smart installations. The company specialises in the design, implementation, integration, and maintenance of security systems, including electronic fire protection systems, access control, CCTV, intrusion detection, and intelligent electrical installations. In addition, INVIZO delivers software-supported solutions and provides 24/7 service and technical support to its clients.

INVIZO s.r.o. serves commercial, industrial, and public-sector customers, supporting them throughout the full life cycle of technical building systems-from initial design and installation through operation, servicing, and modernisation. In 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately €7 million and employs more than 80 professionals, with strong engineering and technical expertise across the teams.

The acquisition is conducted by SPIE Elektrovod, a subsidiary of SPIE Central Europe and leading Slovak provider of comprehensive engineering, installation, and technical services for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage energy infrastructure, covering the full life cycle of transmission and distribution assets.

Jakub Kolesár, CEO of SPIE Elektrovod a.s., commented:

- The acquisition of INVIZO represents an important step in expanding our portfolio of technical services in Slovakia beyond energy infrastructure. INVIZO brings strong expertise in building security systems and smart installations, which complements our existing competencies within the SPIE Group. This acquisition enables us to offer more integrated and comprehensive solutions to our clients while strengthening our position on the Slovak market."

Ladislav Juran, Managing Director of INVIZO s.r.o., added:

- Becoming part of the SPIE Group opens a new chapter for INVIZO, bringing stronger backing and the capacity to deliver ambitious, more complex projects for our clients. It also enables us to further deepen our technical expertise and provide our people with long-term stability and meaningful development opportunities within a strong international group."

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition

and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.



The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

Media contacts

SPIE

Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE Central Europe

Agata Marcinkiewicz

Communications & Marketing Manager

Tel. +48 609 601 233

agata.marcinkiewicz@spie.com

www.spie.com

Facebook - LinkedIn