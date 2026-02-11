Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 19:21
270,00 Euro
+7,06 % +17,80
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
267,00271,3019:22
267,00270,0019:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 18:18 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors Proposes Renewal of Eight Directors

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors Proposes Renewal of Eight Directors

Paris, France (11 February 2026 - 6:00pm) - During its meeting today, EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors decided to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2026 the re-appointment of the Directors whose terms of office are expiring. To further implement the staggering of the Directors' terms of office approved by shareholders at the 2024 General Meeting, it is proposed to appoint as Directors:

  • For an additional three-year term
    • Romolo Bardin
    • José Gonzalo
    • Virginie Mercier-Pitre
    • Swati Piramal

  • For an additional two-year term

    • Mario Notari
    • Cristina Scocchia
    • Nathalie von Siemens
    • Andrea Zappia

Implementing this staggering approach, the three-year terms of Francesco Milleri, Paul du Saillant, Jean-Luc Biamonti and Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette will expire in 2027. The mandates of Margot Bard and Sébastien Brown, Directors representing employees, were renewed in 2024 by decision of the Group's Works Council, for a three-year term.

"As we approach the partial renewal of our Board of Directors, I'm proud of the strong results we have delivered, the cohesive team we have built and the transformative growth journey we're advancing. Driven by a clear ambition to unlock EssilorLuxottica's full potential, we have taken bold decisions at a defining moment in the Group's evolution, already shaping our future in the tech and med-tech space. I would like to thank the Nomination and Compensation Committee for its proposals, which will be submitted to shareholders for approval. We remain firmly committed to open, constructive dialogue with our shareholders, and I'm confident that the Board will continue to drive our Group's long-term success with passion and determination", said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.