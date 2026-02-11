

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR677 million, or EUR0.78 per share. This compares with EUR198 million, or EUR0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to EUR9.675 billion from EUR8.942 billion last year.



