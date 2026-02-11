

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.177 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.173 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.



The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



