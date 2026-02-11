A cloud-native, AI-first alliance that delivers intelligent, enterprise-led transformations with modular, scalable solutions for clients worldwide

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - KPMG is expanding its collaboration with SAP SE, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, through a strategic services partnership agreement. KPMG is now an SAP Global Strategic Service Partner (GSSP), placing KPMG in the top-tier of SAP's partner program. KPMG firms' cloud-native, AI-first, co-innovation approach, along with specialized industry capabilities and KPMG Velocity implementation platform, can provide measurable value to clients.

KPMG firms joined the SAP PartnerEdge program in 2024 to help clients fast-track their digital transformation journeys with the aim of becoming forward-looking businesses. This new milestone highlights KPMG and SAP's joint efforts to innovate and address client needs by scaling trusted business-led, AI-enabled solutions. KPMG professionals' differentiated industry experience and large-scale transformation capabilities, combined with SAP's decades of leadership in mission-critical business applications, can deliver faster, measurable, AI-driven results for clients.

"Businesses everywhere are navigating a fast-changing environment, and that naturally makes transformation more demanding. Our strengthened alliance with SAP brings together KPMG's deep industry experience and SAP's expertise in enterprise applications and business AI to create something incredibly powerful for our clients," stated Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO of KPMG International. He continued, "Together, we're helping clients with their biggest transformations. And we're doing it in a way they can trust: with speed, with impact, and with a shared commitment to helping them build stronger businesses."

"SAP has collaborated with KPMG for decades. Now as a global strategic service partner, we've reached an exciting new milestone in our collaboration," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. "With this strategic services partnership agreement, we can combine the very best of our assets to accelerate transformation and offer even more joint value to our customers."

KPMG's tech-enabled approach is anchored in the Trusted AI framework-a strategic methodology for designing, building and delivering AI strategies and solutions rapidly and responsibly. KPMG adopts a unified process to systematically trace, assess and manage AI assets across the lifecycle and methodology designed to measure, test and publish AI transparency.

KPMG is adopting this strategy for clients and across its own operations to help ensure strong protection and future readiness. KPMG firms are leveraging SAP Cloud ERP to build integrated platforms and SAP Business AI to boost collaboration and growth, enabling faster, data-driven decisions and measurable business outcomes firmwide.

KPMG has been at the forefront of participating in the latest SAP innovations, including:

As one of the largest adopters of SAP Joule for Consultants, KPMG and SAP are pioneering the future of AI-driven consulting. SAP Joule for Consultants gives KPMG teams access to SAP's most authoritative and current knowledge-reducing research time, accelerating project execution, and helping clients realize value sooner.

Joule Studio, enabling the development of AI agents specifically designed for enterprise operations. This collaboration allows KPMG firms to co-create and pilot innovative solutions, addressing real-world use cases with advanced technology.

SAP Business Data Cloud, enabling KPMG firms to help clients establish a unified, trusted data foundation aligned to their strategic objectives-unlocking agility and helping to improve decision-making. By embedding AI within a structured, business-led transformation approach, clients can modernize and scale insight-driven innovation across their organization.

Becoming a RISE with SAP Validated Partner, confirming KPMG firms' alignment with SAP best practices and experience in SAP Cloud ERP, helping ensure clients receive reliable and predictable support.

KPMG's deepened collaboration with SAP comes at a pivotal moment, as AI and digital capabilities continue to transform industries worldwide. For example, FrieslandCampina, one of the world's largest dairy companies, embarked on a strategic program to modernize core IT systems and optimize business processes.

"The KPMG team has been instrumental in driving our transformation to SAP Cloud ERP Private as part of our 'Optimus' program. Through their pragmatic approach, supported by KPMG's proven transformation methodology and target operating model, we are now progressing confidently toward global deployment. KPMG is leveraging AI-enabled tools, Joule and other automation solutions to further increase productivity and drive the program at high quality in close collaboration with our team and SAP. As part of the Optimus program, KPMG has also enabled the technical consolidation of multiple SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) systems and migrating the consolidated environments into SAP S/4HANA, with the first deployment already live and the remaining waves well underway. Thanks to the KPMG team's open and transparent collaboration, strong SAP EWM capabilities and execution rigor, the foundation has been set for transparency and actionable insights-helping us unlock new value across our business and supply chain function." - Daniël Tavares Delgado, Optimus Delivery Director and Business IT Director Global Business Services, and Ivo Ogink, Optimus Transformation Director, FrieslandCampina

KPMG firms bring an AI-first, business-driven approach to help organizations modernize from legacy systems to cloud solutions with confidence. As the newest GSSP to SAP's expansive partner ecosystem, KPMG firms offer clients across industries carefully curated strategic advice, complex system design, sophisticated implementations and transformation services.

To read more about how KPMG firms and SAP are helping clients transform, visit: kpmg.com/sap

