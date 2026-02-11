Peru's Mibanco selects Temenos SaaS for core banking modernization

Peru's leading microfinance bank will adopt Temenos Core and Data Hub to accelerate time to market, enhance customer experience and increase operational efficiency

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced that Banco de la Microempresa S.A (Mibanco), Peru's leading microfinance bank, has selected Temenos SaaS to modernize its core banking infrastructure and expand access to finance for small businesses across the country.

As part of its digital transformation program, Mibanco will adopt Temenos Core and Temenos Data Hub as SaaS to accelerate time to market, enhance customer experience and increase operational efficiency. With the flexibility and rich functionality of Temenos Core, the bank will be able to quickly launch new products tailored to the needs of its SME customers, who will also benefit from more reliable digital transactions and simplified service processes.

Part of the Credicorp group, which also owns Peru's largest bank BCP, Mibanco has more than 1.9m active customers and over PEN 18.2bn (USD 5.4bn) of assets. The bank specializes in serving micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, especially in underserved and informal sectors. It offers a wide range of financial services, including credit, savings and insurance, through innovative digital channels as well as correspondent agents and an extensive branch network.

Using Temenos SaaS, Mibanco will benefit from an agile, scalable solution to help drive further expansion in Peru, where 99% of businesses are classified as micro and small, and there remain around 7 million unbanked businesses and individuals. Adopting a SaaS model will empower the bank to focus on widening access to finance and accelerating innovation for these groups, rather than managing its technology.

Mibanco will run Temenos SaaS on Microsoft Azure, which enables seamless deployment, providing a unified commercial view across all of the bank's cloud investments to help optimize consumption. Temenos SaaS is available in the Microsoft Marketplace.

Alberto del Solar, Deputy CEO, Mibanco, commented: "With its industry-leading technology and proven SaaS expertise, we're pleased to choose Temenos for this major transformation project. With Temenos SaaS running on Microsoft Azure, we'll be able to efficiently scale our responsible and profitable microfinance model, offering more agile digital products and services for small business owners and supporting sustainable economic growth in Peru."

Rodrigo Silva, President - Americas, Temenos, added: "We're delighted that Mibanco, part of Peru's largest financial group, has selected Temenos SaaS for its core banking modernization. This reflects the strength and agility of our market-leading core banking suite, as well as our regionalized functionality and experience in the local market. We look forward to working with Mibanco as it continues to drive increased financial inclusion in Latin America."

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology - on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS - to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

Media Contacts Scott Rowe & Michael Anderson Temenos Global Public Relations Tel: +44 20 7423 3857 Email: press@temenos.com Alice Stephens Temenos Team at Brands2Life Tel: +44 7753 175012 Email: Temenos@brands2life.com