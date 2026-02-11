

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.16 billion, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $2.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $7.01 billion from $6.38 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.16 Bln. vs. $2.01 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $7.01 Bln vs. $6.38 Bln last year.



