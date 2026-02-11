Anzeige
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A40QYV | ISIN: VGG4001R1047 | Ticker-Symbol: O5U
Roy Sebag: Goldmoney Inc. Chief Executive Officer Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Roy Sebag, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney Inc. (the "Company"), would like to announce an update to his beneficial ownership of the Company. On February 10, 2026, Mr. Sebag acquired 500 shares (the "Shares") of the Company in the open market for a total aggregate cost of $7,125 (the "Acquisition"). Mr. Sebag will file an early warning report in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Sebag now owns 4,300,463 Shares, representing approximately 36.15% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. The Acquisition, in conjunction with the vesting of equity incentive options and certain Company events, represents a change of over 2% in Mr. Sebag's holdings in the Company since the filing of Mr. Sebag's last early warning report with respect to ownership of the Shares on March 3, 2025, where Shares owned by Mr. Sebag represented 32.42% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sebag has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans or other relevant factors.

For further information please refer to the early warning report filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile or contact the Company's Chief Financial Officer for a copy of the same:

Sean Ty
Chief Financial Officer
Goldmoney Inc.
+1 647 250 7098

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Roy Sebag



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/goldmoney-inc.-chief-executive-officer-files-early-warning-repor-1135822

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
